JONESBOROUGH — The Doll & Bear Show and Sale will take place on Saturday at the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center.
More than a dozen vendors typically set up at the show, offering hundreds of dolls and accessories of all shapes, sizes and genres.
What time and where?
The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the visitor’s center, located at 117 Boone St.
Donate to St. Jude
Admission is free, but organizers are asking attendees to make a donation. All of the proceeds will go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Mary Griffin, one of the ladies who organizes the show, said genres will include antique, vintage, modern and art. There will also be plush items for sale, along with all manner of accessories: doll houses and clothing, tea sets, cookware, laundry sets, building blocks and more.
Griffin said the show is as much about the doll and toy collecting community as it is about a show or sale, with regulars meeting up and swapping new information and just generally having a fun day together.
Where are the vendors coming from?
Vendors will be coming from both the Tri-Cities area and from out of state, including Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia.
A local woman who specializes in doll repair is expected to attend and an expert will be on hand to give estimates on how valuable a particular doll or bear may be. And there are door prizes as well.