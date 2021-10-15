JONESBOROUGH — The Doll & Bear Show will take place Oct. 23 at the Jonesborough Visitor’s Center.
More than a dozen vendors are scheduled to be at the show, offering hundreds of dolls and accessories of all shapes, sizes and genres. The event will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the visitor’s center (117 Boone Street).
Admission is free, but organizers are asking attendees to make a donation. All of the proceeds will go to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
Mary Griffin, one of ladies who organizes the show, said at least 17 vendors will be set up, offering collectors at least 800 to 1,000 dolls to choose from. Genres will include antique, vintage, modern and art. There will also be plush items for sale, along with all manner of accessories: doll houses and clothing, tea sets, cookware, laundry sets, building blocks and more.
“Come out and have a good time, meet old friends, meet new friends, and see something you’ve never seen before and didn’t know you wanted,” Griffin said.
Vendors will be coming from both the Tri-Cities area and from out of state, including Virginia, North and South Carolina, and Georgia. A Colonial Heights woman who specializes in doll repair is expected to attend and an expert will be on hand to give estimates on how valuable a particular doll or bear may be.
The shows have been held throughout the pandemic with attendance always being good, Griffin said.
“We’d like to ask you to wear a mask if you could and social distance as you can,” Griffin said. “Usually that’s not a problem with the vendors and buyers.”
For more information about the event, call Griffin at (423) 247-1639 or Ellen at (423) 753-0022.