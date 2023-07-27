ERWIN, Tenn. — Last year, the inaugural Dog Days Riverfest brought people from across the region to the banks of the Nolichucky River for two days of live music, community and good vibrations all around.

Band member on stage at Dog Days River Fest 2022

Various bands will take to the stage once again at Dog Days River Fest.

This year, on Aug. 4 and 5, the music festival returns to USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin with an expanded musical lineup to continue the tradition of bringing the community together for a good time down by the river.

The Kindest People

The Kindest People will perform at this year’s Dog Days Riverfest.

