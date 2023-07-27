Food trucks, such as Sideshow Station — which served up a variety of food to festivalgoers, including funnel cakes, deep fried Oreos and Franken Fries at the first event — will be on hand for the festival.
Furry festivalgoer Scarlett takes advantage of the Humane Society of the Appalachian Highlands’ dog washing station at the first-ever festival.
Kayla Hackney/Six Rivers Media
Donnie and the Dry Heavers will return to the Dog Days Riverfest stage this year.
Jonathan Roberts/Six Rivers Media
Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine took to the stage at 2022's Dog Days Riverfest.
Kayla Hackney/Six Rivers Media
ERWIN, Tenn. — Last year, the inaugural Dog Days Riverfest brought people from across the region to the banks of the Nolichucky River for two days of live music, community and good vibrations all around.
This year, on Aug. 4 and 5, the music festival returns to USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin with an expanded musical lineup to continue the tradition of bringing the community together for a good time down by the river.
Festival organizer Jared Bentley said he was blown away by the success of last year’s Dog Days Riverfest.
“We had so many comments during and after the festival,” Bentley said. “And I’ve answered tons of questions over the past year from local musicgoers, bands and scenesters alike asking, ‘When’s it going to be? Where is it going to be? Can we expect it again this year?’”
Bentley said he was inspired to put the festival together by the amount of talent in the local music scene. Through partnerships with USA Raft and sponsors like Holston Distributing, Bentley said he was able to bring on board some of the best acts in the region.
“We had great word-of-mouth about the band lineup last year,” Bentley said. “People were amazed at the quality of music we were able to get over the two days. It was like I sat down and made a list of my favorite bands in the Tri-Cities, and all of them decided to be a part of what we did.”
Many of those acts, like The Kindest People, Donnie and the Dry Heavers, Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine and more, are coming back again this year. Several new performers — Demon Waffle, the Lauren Cole Band, the Toby Gibson Band and Fritz & Co. — will be taking the Dog Days stage for the first time.
Matthew Sykes, a member of both The Kindest People and Demon Waffle, said he is looking forward to good times and good tunes this year.
“It’s great when a festival takes the effort to focus on a local scene like this,” Sykes said. “We know so many amazing and talented people who are playing this festival and are out playing in the scene on a weekly basis. This is going to be a great time for all of us to get together and celebrate each other’s music for a weekend and show people just what kind of talent and music is coming out of the Tri-Cities right now.”
Bentley said ultimately his goal with last year’s Dog Days Riverfest was to make sure everyone who attended had a great time. And he said he feels like he accomplished that.
“We had a better-than-expected turnout and had an extremely wonderful response,” Bentley said. “Everyone who was there seemed to have a good time.”
And while making sure everyone has a good time is still the main goal, Bentley said he also wants to use his experience organizing the festival to grow it into something that builds on its legacy and lasts.
“We were hoping last year would be a launching pad for this year and years to come so we could build on this and make it something that we are proud of, the community is a part of and we can continue to enjoy with our friends and family,” Bentley said.
The second annual Dog Days Riverfest will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at USA Raft Adventure Resort in Erwin with Fritz & Co., Daniel Byrd’s Boogie Machine and The Kindest People. The festival will pick back up on Saturday, Aug. 5, with the Lauren Cole Band, Toby Gibson Band, the Dimestore Cowboys, Big Son, Demon Waffle and Donnie and the Dry Heavers.
Dog Days Riverfest is sponsored by Six Rivers Media, the Johnson City Press, the Erwin Record, Holston Distributing, USA Raft, Dr. Enuf and TVA.