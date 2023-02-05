KINGSPORT — For most, performing in Carnegie Hall seems more like a dream than an attainable task. But for Dobyns-Bennett High School senior and international rising star Jessie Gu, that dream became a reality.

A talented student studying at Carol Stone Piano Studio, Gu took on New York City in November 2022. She was invited to perform in two back-to-back concerts on the same weekend, an extremely rare occurrence for the pianist.

