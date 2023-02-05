KINGSPORT — For most, performing in Carnegie Hall seems more like a dream than an attainable task. But for Dobyns-Bennett High School senior and international rising star Jessie Gu, that dream became a reality.
A talented student studying at Carol Stone Piano Studio, Gu took on New York City in November 2022. She was invited to perform in two back-to-back concerts on the same weekend, an extremely rare occurrence for the pianist.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, Gu performed in a unique venue called Bargemusic, New York’s very own floating concert hall. The floating barge is moored under the Brooklyn Bridge and hosts a wide variety of chamber music performers each year.
The next day, Nov. 20, Gu performed in the Winners Concert of the Brooklyn Music Teachers Guild at Carnegie Hall. The famed New York City theatre was built in 1890, and it has seen thousands of extraordinary musicians and performances since.
Gu will be returning to Carnegie Hall this April to perform as a prize winner in the International Piano and Strings Competition. She plans to major in information technology and minor in music at a university this fall.
“Jessie has made the Carol Stone Piano Studio extremely proud,” said Stone, owner of the studio.
“We have a five-star student right here in Kingsport!”