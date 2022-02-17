KINGSPORT — The Dobyns-Bennett High School varsity choir is set to take multiple bites out of the Big Apple starting at the end of March.
And that’s no April Fool’s Day joke.
The choir has been named a Featured Spotlight Performer for a Carnegie Hall event, according to a statement from Kingsport City Schools. The D-B group is to be in New York City from March 30 to April 1 and take part in the Choirs of America Nationals for Top Choirs Festival.
The festival will consist of exchanges with other choirs, workshops and an adjudicated performance/clinic in LeFrak Hall at the Aaron Copland School of Music at Queens College on March 31.
On April 1, the festival will continue with a mass choir rehearsal, led by Dr. Rollo Dilworth, during the day and will culminate with a concert performance in Carnegie Hall that evening.
Twenty-four choirs from across the United States will participate in the festival and concert at Carnegie Hall, an event named “Harmonic Convergence.”
The participating choirs will be divided into three mass choirs for the performance. Many of the choirs will perform individually during the concert as well.
The D-B varsity choir, made up of singers from both the chamber and concert choirs, has been invited to serve as a Featured Spotlight Performer in the concert. This distinction comes with special recognition at the performance, premiere stage placement within the mass choir and a longer solo performance during the concert. This distinction is given to only one choir during the event.
Fifty-seven D-B varsity choir students are to participate in the festival. While in New York, choir members will also attend a Broadway show, take a harbor cruise and visit the Top of the Rock Observatory.
Choir members will also perform a 30-minute concert in the Cathedral of St. John the Divine.
The cathedral, which has been under construction since 1892, is the sixth largest church in the world. The floor length is more than 600 feet (roughly two football fields), and the ceiling is 177 feet high. With an eight-second reverberation time, the cathedral will provide the choir with an acoustical space in which to sing.
In past years, members of the choir have performed in Carnegie Hall, Chicago Symphony Hall, Music for All National Choir Festival, and most recently with the D-B marching band at the Grand Nationals in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The D-B choirs are under the direction of Patty Denmark and assistant Gianni Loepke. Denmark and choir students could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
