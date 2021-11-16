KINGSPORT — The Marching Indians have done it again.
The Dobyns-Bennett High School Marching Band won its size category for the second time at Grand Nationals, making the program a national champion again. And an encore is still to come tonight for the community to see the show one last time.
The band, headed by Director of Bands Lafe Cook, won in Class AAA over the weekend at the Bands of America (BOA) Grand National Championship in Indianapolis, an event of Music for All and presented by Yamaha. The band finished eighth overall. It competed in semifinals and finals on Saturday and was among 99 bands that participated from across the country.
The band’s score was 91.95 out of a perfect 100.
STUDENTS GIVE PERSPECTIVES
“I was a freshman the first time I ever went to Grand Nationals,” said Grace Nelson, one of four drum majors this year. That competition was in 2018, the first time the band won Class AAA.
“It was kind of difficult to get back into it,” Grace said. “We broke the glass ceiling. We didn’t know if we were making finals.”
Emily Stewart, who plays xylophone in the percussion section, is a junior who made her first performance at Lucas Oil Field.
“That stadium is unbelievably intimidating,” Emily said.
“I remember going on to the field just shaking,” Emily said. “It was incredible. Every single person was totally immersed in watching marching band.” She said it also was very cold.
Reagan Doner, a senior and Color Guard co-captain, was a freshman in 2018. She said few members of the competitive band had been there before among the color guard — about 10%.
“A lot of them that came this year were really top-notch bands,” Reagan said. “It’s kind of like being thrown into the deep end first. You learn to swim.”
The first time the band won Class AAA was 2018, also the last time it performed at Lucas Oil Field. The band opted not to do the 2019 contest because it was going to the Rose Parade, and the 2020 contest was canceled because of COVID-19.
BAND TO GIVE ONE LAST 2021 SHOW
The band will celebrate Tuesday night by performing an encore at a Community Showcase starting at 6:30 p.m. at D-B’s J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
The Community Showcase will be the last time the D-B Marching Band will perform its show, titled “The Promise of Living.”
The band performed its show with the 30-member Dobyns-Bennett Chamber Choir, as well as featuring Mackenzie Henley, a violinist from the Dobyns-Bennett Orchestra. The competitive band is almost 300 folks, not counting those who help get props on and off the field.
A count of 297 is made up of 60 color guard, 30 choir, 30 percussion, 172 brass and woodwinds, four drum majors and the violin player.
Because of the event, the Kingsport City Schools Board of Education has postponed its meeting originally set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, moving it to a called meeting right after the Nov. 30 work session that starts at 6 p.m. on that date.
“We’re really inviting everybody in the community to come out for this,” Kingsport City Schools Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said. He said the event is a “gift for the community” that has supported the band.
