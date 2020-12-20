KINGSPORT — The COVID-19 pandemic isn’t stopping Dobyns-Bennett High School’s annual Christmas music and related performances.
However, it did delay public access to them for a week and prompt them to be all virtual.
BAND PERFORMANCES:
The band portion of “A Christmas Spectacular!” was recorded in the Buck Van Huss Dome the evening of Dec. 14. On Monday, the recordings will be released on the D-B band’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=dobyns-bennett%20high%20school%20bands. A link will be posted on the page at 7 p.m.
That is exactly a week after the recordings of the music began and when the originally planned in-person public performances were to have taken place.
The event will include various performances from D-B music students in the Wind Ensemble, Symphonic Band, Concert Band, Percussion Studio and Color Guard, as well as as the Percussion Ensemble’s “Carol of the Bells.” An early glimpse of that performance is available in a Facebook video on the band’s page.
Assistant Superintendent of Administration Andy True said the dome was chosen because its size allowed social distancing. And student musicians and performers who could use face masks and still perform, including the percussion players, did so.
Lafe Cook is director of bands at D-B. According to the band’s web page, Ryan Gilbert is associate director, Turner Hawkins assistant director and Lindsay Vasko director of percussion.
ORCHESTRAS AND CHOIRS ALSO PERFORM:
In addition, the D-B orchestras and choirs are also participating. The choirs are singing 11 different songs on the concert, spread over five different ensembles.
The Chamber Choir and Acappella teams recorded in the sanctuary of St Christopher’s Episcopal Church, the Concert Choir recorded in the sanctuary of First Broad Street. United Methodist Church and the Studio Choir recorded in the lobby of the new Science and Technology Center at D-B.
Patty Denmark is the Director of Choirs at Dobyns-Bennett, and her assistant is Gianni Loepke. Carlos Hernandez is the director of orchestras.
LOOKING BACK ON 2020, FORWARD, TOO:
The performances mark the end of a calendar year in which the COVID-19 pandemic affected most every aspect of school and life in general.
For the band, competition performances were canceled as were some football playoff appearances, and the Fun Fest, Fourth of July and Christmas parades in Kingsport, and most all of the region, also were not held.
Back in May, the program did a “quarantine” performance in which individual band members played one at a time and their efforts were edited together into a single performance.
On a brighter note, however, the band recently was invited to perform at the Saint Patrick’s Day parade in Dublin, Ireland, in February 2022. That means fundraising is needed to help pay for the overseas trip.