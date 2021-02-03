KINGSPORT — Over 35 downtown shops will be open for extended shopping hours during the Sweetheart Shop & Hop on Thursday, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“You’re sure to find something for all of your special Valentines in our unique downtown boutiques, specialty shops, art galleries, salons and spas, antique shops, breweries and restaurants,” Downtown Kingsport Executive Director Robin Cleary said. “When you shop small and shop local, especially during these trying times, you are helping small businesses succeed, while keeping more of your shopping dollars right here in Kingsport. Get in the Valentine’s spirit and Love Local.”
Cleary noted DKA asks that you help maintain Downtown Kingsport as a safe shopping destination during COVID-19 and please adhere to the Sullivan County mask mandate and wear a mask while shopping, please observe social distancing and make use of hand sanitizer stations located in the downtown shops and businesses.
The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport.
The organization’s purpose is to promote Downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses, and restore its unique history.