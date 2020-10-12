KINGSPORT — Load up your family and friends and head downtown this Saturday for a drive-in movie experience that will get you in the mood for Halloween.
Who: The Downtown Kingsport Association.
What: A drive-in movie on Oct. 17 featuring “Casper.”
When: The parking lot opens at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 8 p.m. Folks are asked to adhere to social-distancing guidelines and mask requirements per the Sullivan County mask mandate.
Where: Enjoy this family friendly movie under the stars in downtown Kingsport at the Cherokee Street public parking lot. Parking will be first come, first served.
Why: For fun! And to support the Downtown Kingsport Association.
Price: Tickets are $10 per car and must be pre-purchased. Tickets may be purchased online by visiting https://www.downtownkingsport.org/drive-in-movie-night/. Tickets are non-refundable.
More movies: “Home Alone” will be featured on Nov. 14. All proceeds go to support the Downtown Kingsport Association.
Presented by Electric 94.9 and WXBQ, this outdoor movie series is sponsored by Eastman Credit Union, Bank of Tennessee, Century 21 Legacy and Town Park Lofts.
Concessions will be available from Bellafina Chocolates, and food trucks Bite and Appalachian Ice will be at High Voltage. Restrooms will be available at Centennial Park.
ABOUT DKA
The Downtown Kingsport Association is a private, nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the revitalization of Downtown Kingsport. The organization’s purpose is to promote Downtown Kingsport as the heart of the community, strengthen its economic viability by encouraging growth and diversity among businesses and restore its unique history characteristics and beauty.
To learn more about the Downtown Kingsport Association, visit www.downtownkingsport.org.