GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Niswonger Performing Arts Center will kick off its latest season of shows with country hitmakers Diamond Rio.
The band will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, for NPAC’s 19th season of concerts and performances.
Originating as the Tennessee River Boys in the ’80s, the band evolved into Diamond Rio in 1989. The following year, the band signed with Arista Nashville, and in 1991, with the release of “Meet in the Middle,” Diamond Rio became the first country music group in history to reach No. 1 with a debut single.
The band is also known for its multiweek chart-topper “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” crossover hit “One More Day” and other timeless hits “Beautiful Mess,” “Unbelievable” and many more.
Diamond Rio recently announced new music and band member changes, a release from NPAC said. According to the release, the highly anticipated track “The Kick” not only showcases the Grammy Award-winning band’s talents but also signifies a new chapter in their distinguished career with the introduction of two new bandmates.
The formation that became known as the six-time Vocal Group of the Year, Diamond Rio, consisted of Marty Roe (lead vocals), Jimmy Olander (guitar/banjo), Dana Williams (bass/vocals), Dan Truman (piano), Brian Prout (drums) and Gene Johnson (mandolin/vocals) and, up until recently, has had no member changes. After a 33-year journey, the band bid farewell to retiring members Prout and Johnson and welcomed new bandmates Carson McKee (fiddle/harmony vocals) and Micah Schweinsberg (drums).
The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is a 1,150-seat regional performing arts center located in historic downtown Greeneville, adjacent to Greeneville High School. Tickets are available online at www.npacgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office or by phone at (423) 638-1679.