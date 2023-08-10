Diamond Rio.jpg

Diamond Rio will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville.

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Niswonger Performing Arts Center will kick off its latest season of shows with country hitmakers Diamond Rio.

The band will take to the stage at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, for NPAC’s 19th season of concerts and performances.

