KINGSPORT — You might spot a black bear at the Renaissance Center this weekend — but not to worry, they’re only featured on quilts as part of the The First Frontier Quilters of Kingsport Challenge Quilt Show.
“The theme this year is 'For the Love of Tennessee,’ and quilt makers can show what they love about Tennessee,” said Debra Vicars, the group's secretary. “The only other requirement is that it had to have at least one black bear in the quilt.”
The group will host its challenge quilt show as it has for more than 25 years at the Renaissance Center in Kingsport with a reception this Sunday.
A long, orange Tennessee-themed quilt made by Vivian Frady hangs at the front of the display room and features a black bear, orange and white designs and a forest skyline. Other quilts feature mountainous backdrops, Iris blooms, and Vicars' own work with mountain themes throughout the design.
Love of state isn’t the only theme, though; the show also features red, white and blue quilts on display ranging from Constitution-clad quilts to pieces in honor of the U.S. military, which won last year’s quilt challenge viewers’ choice award. Last year’s theme was in honor of Robert Frost’s poem “The Road Not Taken.”
"A lady made it for her son who joined the Army,” Vicars said. “There really hadn’t been many people in their family that had served in the military, so it was like he had gone off on the road not taken.”
Since 1994, the First Frontier Quilters of Kingsport has displayed member designs of all sorts through the show. The group, which includes about 40 members, meets regularly and works on various projects and challenges. Many members of the group also make quilts to provide comfort for those at Avalon Hospice and for the children at Safe House.
“We do that so kids can have something that is just theirs that they can keep,” Vicars said.
The challenge quilt show, however, offers a chance to share the group's talent with the community, no matter the quilter’s motivation.
“Our sort of motto is to help preserve the art of quilt making and to teach it,” Vicars said. ”A lot of (group members) do it because they’re very artistic. They are like painters. They want to do something creative. Some of them do it out of love for somebody.
“I hope (guests) see the artistry of each individual maker through what they see here.”
The First Frontier Quilters of Kingsport Challenge Quilt Show will offer a public reception on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. in the second-floor gallery of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. The display is available for viewing starting Sunday through Sept. 26.
For more information on the First Frontier Quilters of Kingsport, call (423) 765-8586.
