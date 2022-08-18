KINGSPORT — You might spot a black bear at the Renaissance Center this weekend — but not to worry, they’re only featured on quilts as part of the The First Frontier Quilters of Kingsport Challenge Quilt Show.

“The theme this year is 'For the Love of Tennessee,’ and quilt makers can show what they love about Tennessee,” said Debra Vicars, the group's secretary. “The only other requirement is that it had to have at least one black bear in the quilt.”

Tennessee quilt vertical - First Frontier Quilters of Kingsport challenge show

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video