Denzel Washington returns as the title character in the new film “The Equalizer 3.” Frankly, it’s a film that seemed unnecessary after the first two films in the franchise. Judging by the marketing campaign for the film, I wasn’t expecting much, but I was pleasantly surprised. “The Equalizer 3” is available now only in theaters.
As the movie opens, an old man and a young boy approach a farmhouse at a vineyard in Sicily, Italy. Dead men are scattered around outside and inside the house. The old man tells the boy to stay in the car. Inside, two of his men are holding Robert McCall (Washington) at gunpoint. A few minutes later, McCall leaves the farmhouse alone but with an injury.
After being shot in the back, McCall manages to drive his car to the ferry and make it onto the mainland before passing out in his car on the side of the road near the village of Altamonte. McCall is found by Gio Bonucci (Eugenio Mastrandrea), a local police officer, who takes him to the local physician, Enzo Arisio (Remo Girone). Enzo takes care of McCall without alerting any additional authorities.
Over the course of several weeks, McCall becomes a fixture in Altamonte, making friends with many of the villagers. He learns to love their village and begins to believe this is where he is supposed to live out his life. That’s why he is incensed when members of an Italian crime family, the Camorra, begin harassing the citizens of Altamonte.
A local police officer, Gio, along with his wife and young daughter, becomes a particular target for the Camorra. They are expanding down from Naples and rule through a combination of intimidation, threats and violence. They require local businesses to pay a special tax. Those who don’t toe the line and pay their share pay in other ways. McCall cannot bring himself to sit idly by and watch the good people of Altamonte suffer.
First things first — did you know that Denzel Washington is now 68 years old? That is a surprising statistic. While he is in great shape for his age and remains a fine actor, I’m not sure how much longer he can make action movies. Of course, he was portraying an injured man for a large part of the film, but it was obvious he has lost a step or two. I would rather see him make this the last film in the series than try to push his luck with more action films that are of very dubious quality like Liam Neeson.
The writers definitely took an unexpected detour for the story of “The Equalizer 3.” All of the film, except a minuscule portion, takes place in Italy, and the scenery is breathtaking. The town of Altamonte is a beautiful place that hearkens back to a simpler time and a way of life that is very attractive and far away from any hustle and bustle. I would never have imagined Robert McCall bringing his talents to such a locale, which made me enjoy the movie more. It’s a bit of a fish-out-of-water story.
Just as the way of life in Altamonte is slow-paced, the action in this installment of the series is slower than expected, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The opening scene in the vineyard is brutal and escalates quickly. Then there’s quite a break before the next action begins. But as the film reaches its climax, the action is more prevalent, and all the action scenes are very well choreographed, acted and filmed.
Most good movies will bring out some type of emotion from the viewer. The emotions can range from misery to elation. “The Equalizer 3” brought out two emotions for me: anger and satisfaction — anger at how the criminals treated everyone, especially regular people just going about their life trying to make a living and support their families; satisfaction at seeing the criminals get what they deserved at the hands of Robert McCall.
“The Equalizer 3” reminded me of a cross between “Taken” and a Jack Reacher novel. A man with a certain set of skills wanders into an unknown town, sees an injustice occurring and rights it. That’s the plot of the film in a nutshell. But it’s fun to watch how McCall makes it all happen.
Grade: B+
Rated R for strong bloody violence and some language.
