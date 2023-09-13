BRISTOL, Tenn. — Blues in the key of Bristol may seem an anomaly in the city known as the Birthplace of Country Music.
But not to Jimmie Rodgers, known as America’s Blue Yodeler, who first recorded in Bristol in 1927.
And not to Buddy Capps. Or Ron Addison. Capps runs Delta Blues BBQ and formulated Bluesfest. So, Bluesfest 2023, which will include Ron Addison and The Tomcats, will stage from the vintage bus on Saturday, Sept. 23, at Delta Blues BBQ in downtown Bristol, Tennessee.
“It’s top of the line blues music,” said Buddy Capps. “Billy Crawford put it together for us. He got the best of the best.”
Music will stage behind Delta Blues. There’s a covered seating area complete with picnic tables. Also, people are welcome to bring lawn chairs from which to see the bands and hear the music during the free event.
“Have you seen the bus?” Addison said.
Can’t miss the bus. No other stage in Bristol is quite like the one behind Delta Blues BBQ. A vintage 1964 GMC Greyhound, a stage has been cut out of and emanates from the side of the long and sleek bus.
“There’s a dressing room with lighting and air conditioning in the back of the bus,” Capps said. “And yes, it runs. But the brakes don’t work, so if you see it on the road, get out of the way!”
Courtesy a wench and hydraulics, Capps can hit two buttons and the stage door opens.
That’s where the Billy Crawford Trio will perform on Sept. 23. So will Jamey & The Catfish, Little Roger Crowder, and Ron Addison and The Tomcats.
“It’s a free show,” Addison, a retired Virginia State Policeman, said. “Each year Delta Blues throws Bluesfest on the anniversary of their opening up. Never played in a bus, but it looks good and I’m looking forward to it.”
Addison plays blues much in the manner of the genre’s three Kings: Albert, B.B. and Freddie. His tomato red Gibson guitar oozes tone and touch on such tunes as “Long Ago Another Time,” which he recorded as a duet with Samantha Gray several years ago.
“We’re going to do mostly blues standards,” Addison said.
Perhaps that will include Addison’s stormy take on Tony Joe White’s “Rainy Night in Georgia.” Addison included that on his album from 2020, “Testify,” which was recorded at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio in downtown Bristol.
“I’ve got three or four songs from my CD that I would like to do, ‘Carletta’ being one of those,” Addison said. “We’ll most likely do the old standard, ‘Ain’t No Grave,’ too. I heard Mike Farris four or five years ago at Rhythm & Roots do that song.”
A much deeper, far more meaningful connection with “Ain’t No Grave” impacted Addison then. And it impacts him all the more now.
“I had been doing it for two or three months before my wife died,” Addison said. “She said, ‘You ought to do that song in your shows.’ And I do.”
Well, that’s the blues, friends and neighbors. They’re my-baby-left-me and I’m-so-doggone-blue blues, and they’re happy-have-mercy blues, as well. For Addison, and generations of fans worldwide and even right here in Bristol, too, blues music can soothe the soul and massage the heart like little else can.
“It’s special to me,” Addison said. “I can get emotional.”