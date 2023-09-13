Ron Addison playing guitar preview on Bluesfest in Bristol
Contributed/Courtesy Ron Addison

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Blues in the key of Bristol may seem an anomaly in the city known as the Birthplace of Country Music.

But not to Jimmie Rodgers, known as America’s Blue Yodeler, who first recorded in Bristol in 1927.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you