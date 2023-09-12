KINGSPORT -- The Dan’l Boone Car Club will host its 45th Annual Allendale Car Show on Sunday and will honor the 70th anniversary of the Corvette.

The Allendale Show welcomes all kinds of vehicles, including classics, muscle cars, street rods, low-riders, imports, EVs, tractors, motorcycles and trucks-lifted and stock.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you