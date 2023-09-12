KINGSPORT — The Dan’l Boone Car Club will host its 45th annual Allandale Car Show on Sunday and will honor the 70th anniversary of the Corvette.
The Allandale Show welcomes all kinds of vehicles, including classics, muscle cars, street rods, low-riders, imports, EVs, tractors, motorcycles and trucks — lifted and stock.
Dave Williams, the car club’s show chairman, said this show is special.
“This show is a legend,” Williams said. “Everybody I've talked to likes this show. People tell me this is one of the nicest shows they go to.”
Williams said the show aims to get more people interested in cars.
“Our desire is to get more people involved in the car hobby,” Williams said. "The most important thing about the car hobby these days is to pass the interest of cars along to the newer generations.”
Every year, the Allandale Show showcases a car specialty. This year, they will celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Corvette, known as “America’s Sports Car.”
Gary Head, a Dan’l Boone Car Club member, has assisted Williams in arranging for around 100 corvettes to attend the show. They will also have one car from each of the eight generations of corvettes lining the walkway in front of the mansion.
Head said he loves the Allandale show because it is relaxed and stress-free.
“Most car shows that you go to are judged events,” Head said. “Everybody gets all stressed out over trying to make sure their car has nothing wrong with it because it's a really intense check of everything. This is not a judged show, so that takes the stress away. So to me, Allandale is more of a social event than it is a show.”
Williams said they normally have 250 to 300 cars to participate in the show.
The car show will also feature two specialty corvettes, one dedicated to 9/11 and featuring a commemorative display. The other is dedicated to veteran suicide awareness and features a unique design.
In addition to the cars, the Allandale Car Show will feature Head’s large Corvette Memorabilia Collection.
The Appalachian Scale Modelers will also be giving away build-and-take models for children. The show will also be giving away free Hot Wheels cars to children.
The show will also have breakfast, lunch and snack items provided by the West Ridge High School Band Boosters.
Anyone interested in participating can sign up on the day of the show.
The show will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at the Allandale Mansion.
