Dan Keding_TIR - cropped 8x10.jpg

Dan Keding will soon bring spooky tales and more to the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough.

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — When Dan Keding was a small boy listening to his grandmother’s ghost stories, he couldn’t have known that the colorful worlds she conjured would inform his life’s work. Decades later, her influence still looms large in his imagination.

Keding will soon share a special selection of his stories as Jonesborough’s next storyteller in residence, with exclusive matinee performances at the International Storytelling Center. His residency runs from Tuesday, Aug. 22, to Saturday, Aug. 26.

