JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. — When Dan Keding was a small boy listening to his grandmother’s ghost stories, he couldn’t have known that the colorful worlds she conjured would inform his life’s work. Decades later, her influence still looms large in his imagination.
Keding will soon share a special selection of his stories as Jonesborough’s next storyteller in residence, with exclusive matinee performances at the International Storytelling Center. His residency runs from Tuesday, Aug. 22, to Saturday, Aug. 26.
As a storyteller and musician, Keding tells ghost stories, which were his grandmother’s specialty, a press release from the International Storytelling Center said. He also offers a range of personal stories and folk tales, particularly about larger-than-life figures from American mythology.
Keding prefers the intimate, conversational style of performance that he first learned from his grandmother, likening his performances to a conversation he might have with someone at a coffee shop. “We’re just talking,” he said, in the release. To this day, his favorite storytellers have the conspiratorial quality of a good friend — “like they’re letting me in on their lives.”
All of Keding’s shows will be in ISC’s small state-of-the-art theater, daily at 2 p.m. The release said reservations are strongly recommended, with ticket prices $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. All Saturday tickets are just $7 for everyone.
The vibrant, historical town of Jonesborough, the release said, is one of Keding’s favorite places to perform.
“It’s not like a museum piece,” Keding said in the release. “It’s still a thriving, growing, living entity, but at the same time, it has this beautiful history that you can see on a daily basis through the architecture.” He finds that the easy pace and extended duration of a storytelling residency provides plenty of time to poke around, appreciate the scenery, and enjoy the exceptional qualities of his listeners. “A good audience always makes a performance better.”
On Wednesday, Aug. 23, Keding’s performance will be recorded and made available later in the week for at-home audiences. The online show will be available online starting Friday, Aug. 25, and remain accessible through the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are $15 per household.
Storytelling Live invites a different storyteller to perform in downtown Jonesborough each week through the end of October. The premier sponsor of the 2023 season is Ballad Health. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, Niswonger Foundation, East Tennessee Foundation, ETSU, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Eastman Credit Union, Bank of Tennessee, and Trail Head Lodge. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times-News, Johnson City Press, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday and is located at 100 W. Main St., Jonesborough, Tennessee.
For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.