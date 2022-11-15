Left to right, Dobyns-Bennett Color Guard Captain Skylar Carter and Drum Majors Ryan True, Ella Halliburton and Kaden Powers at the awards of the 2022 Grand Nationals of Bands of American at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marching Indians band continues to move up in the overall Grand Nationals rankings in the annual Bands of America competition in Indianapolis.
This year, the Dobyns-Bennett High School band again finished first in Class 3A and finished sixth overall across all classes, up from eighth overall in 2021. The competition was Nov. 10-12, going from 100 who performed in preliminaries to 34 who made it through semifinals and then 12 who were finalists.
“It felt really good to see our work pay off,” said Ryan True, one of the band’s drum majors and an 18-year-old senior. “It’s really hard to stay focused and push to the end.”
True, whose parents are Andy and Annette True and whose older sister was in the Dobyns-Bennett competitive band, said he is considering Milligan University or the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga for college. This was his second and final Grand Nationals at Indianapolis.
Band Director Lafe Cook said the finish was the best of any Tennessee band in the history of Grand Nationals and that he is proud of the band. He said whether the band will return to the competition for 2023 has yet to be decided.
The band missed one year instead to perform in the Rose Parade in California and one year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lydia Garrett, a 16-year-old junior who is a squad leader for the color guard, said the color guard started the last week of June and the competitive band collectively began practicing in July. This year marked her second time competing in Indianapolis.
Competitive band practices were generally two or three times a week for 2½ hours a day, but Garrett said one of the consistent high finishers, Broken Arrow High School in Oklahoma that finished third overall this year, would practice six days a week three to five hours a day.
“I hope to do color guard in college,” Lydia said, adding she is undecided on where to attend college. Her parents are Chris and Patti Garrett and her older brother, Paul, was a “prop kid” last year as a senior.
In Class 3A, behind D-B were Castle High School, Indiana, in second, and Robert E. Hendrickson High School, Texas, in third. D-B won in music and effect, while Castle High won in visual.
D-B’s show is titled “Candide,” based on an opera in turn based on a novel.
“It’s based on a novel by Voltaire, who was an Enlightenment thinker,” said Emily Stewart, a 17-year-old senior who is the percussion captain for the front ensemble and plays the marimba. She said the novel and opera are a satire about the rich.
D-B was the only Tennessee band in the top 12, which was dominated by Indiana schools with five, followed by Texas schools with three. The scoring across classes, provided by Bands of America, was as follows:
1. 97.500 — Carmel High School, Indiana
2. 96.150 — Avon High School, Indiana
3. 96.050 — Broken Arrow High School, Oklahoma
4. 95.150 — William Mason High School, Ohio
5. 95.000 — Tarpon Springs High School, Florida
6. 92.800 — Dobyns-Bennett High School, Tennessee
7. 91.000 — Southlake Carroll High School, Texas
8. 91.000 — Brownsburg High School, Indiana
9. 89.450 — Robert E. Hendrickson High School, Texas