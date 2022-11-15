INDIANAPOLIS — The Marching Indians band continues to move up in the overall Grand Nationals rankings in the annual Bands of America competition in Indianapolis.

This year, the Dobyns-Bennett High School band again finished first in Class 3A and finished sixth overall across all classes, up from eighth overall in 2021. The competition was Nov. 10-12, going from 100 who performed in preliminaries to 34 who made it through semifinals and then 12 who were finalists.

