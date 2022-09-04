N1908P34010C

Review your respective cruise line’s policies about what happens if you test positive for COVID-19 while traveling on a ship. Some companies will cover your hotel and return travel if you need to quarantine at the home port after a cruise, but others don’t.

The biggest changes to public health protocols on cruise ships since cruising restarted last summer during the pandemic are taking effect early this month, when most cruise lines leaving from U.S. ports will allow unvaccinated passengers. Many of them also are loosening coronavirus preboarding testing requirements.

Consumers planning cruise vacations should be sure to closely read the pending new rules for individual cruise operators. Since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention backed away from regulating cruise ships earlier this year, individual cruise companies have made their own policies, causing confusion among some travelers.

