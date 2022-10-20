HILTONS — The Crooked Road Ramblers focus on country, bluegrass and instrumental dance music — but with a kick.
The band will perform its mixture of mountain music at the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.
The six-piece band, hailing from Southwest Virginia, prides itself on its traditional mountain music roots — however, it’s traditional music “with drive,” according to the band’s website. The Crooked Road Ramblers pride themselves on providing a mixture of instrumental dance music, old ballads and traditional country and bluegrass at historic venues across the region like the Carter Family Fold.
The group has performed across the region at venues such as the Fold, Houstonfest, the Albert Hash Memorial Festival and the Wayne Henderson Festival. According to the website, the Crooked Road Ramblers have also won first place in the old-time band category at the Ashe County, Alleghany County, Laurel Bloomery, and Fries and Union Grove fiddlers conventions in addition to being named the old-time instrumental group of the year at the 2014 Blue Ridge Acoustic Uprising.
Whitetop, Virginia, native Kilby Spencer started the band after honing his old-time music skills from his parents, Thornton and Emily Spencer, who have been in the Whitetop Mountain Band for more than 40 years. According to the band’s website, Kilby Spencer started the group in hopes of carrying on the “driving, Southwest Virginia ‘big’ band sound that makes people want to dance.”
The band also includes Kelley Breiding on the clawhammer banjo and vocals, John Perry on the guitar and vocals, Donald Hill on rhythm guitar, Karen Carr on the bass and vocals and Wayne Dye on the mandolin and vocals.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work to preserve the music tradition. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.