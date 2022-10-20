HILTONS — The Crooked Road Ramblers focus on country, bluegrass and instrumental dance music — but with a kick.

The band will perform its mixture of mountain music at the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. as part of the historic music venue’s 2022 season of shows.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under get in free. For more information, go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.