HILTONS, Va. — The Crooked Road Ramblers will return to a venue along the path from which the band got its name in their home state of Virginia this weekend.

Kilby Spencer of Crooked Road Ramblers

Kilby Spencer is the fiddle player who started the band the Crooked Road Ramblers.

The bluegrass and old-time band will perform at the Carter Family Fold starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in Hiltons, Virginia.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you