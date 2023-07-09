HILTONS, Va. — The Crooked Road Ramblers will return to a venue along the path from which the band got its name in their home state of Virginia this weekend.
The bluegrass and old-time band will perform at the Carter Family Fold starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, in Hiltons, Virginia.
The band is made up of members from along the Crooked Road — Virginia’s Heritage Music Trail. The Crooked Road winds through almost 300 miles of Southwest Virginia. It was in its early planning stages about 20 years ago when the group opted to honor the musical trail, with the blessing of Joe Wilson, the chairman of the National Council for the Traditional Arts, who helped develop the Crooked Road.
Kilby Spencer is the fiddler and founder of the Crooked Road Ramblers. Spencer’s mother and father started playing at the Carter Fold starting in the ’70s with the Whitetop Mountain Band. Today, his mother still plays with the group, and they still perform at the Fold as well.
“For many people in the band, it’s something their parents or grandparents did,” Spencer said in an interview ahead of the band’s show at the Carter Fold last May. “You feel like you’re keeping part of your family alive.”
Spencer plays fiddle for the Crooked Road Ramblers while Kelley Breiding plays banjo and offers vocals. She also leads the rockabilly band Kelley and the Cowboys. John Perry, an old-time guitar player and vocalist, continues his over 50-year love for old-time music with the band. The group also includes Wayne Dye, the band’s mandolin player, who also offers vocals. Dye is also a retired coal miner from Russell County whose father was part of the Russell County Boys band.
The Crooked Road Ramblers also include two new members of the group, Jesse Morris, who comes from a musical family in Southwest Virginia and plays the bass, and Ali Kafka, who plays guitar for the group after starting as a street musician from Elizabethton.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Rita Forrester is the executive director of the Fold and the 2022 Outstanding Virginian Award winner for work at the venue. Her mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. A select number of tickets are available online (for an increased price by $1) and at the door. For more information or to purchase online tickets, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org.