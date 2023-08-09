Crockett Days line of pioneers

A line of pioneers assembles for a previous Crockett Days Celebration at David Crockett Birthplace State Park.

 Contributed

Crockett Days demonstration

Crockett Days will give eventgoers a look at life in the 1700s.

LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett, the American hero born in Limestone, Tennessee, 237 years ago will once again be remembered at his birthplace this month.

The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park will commemorate Crockett’s 237th birthday with its annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug. 11-13 at the park.

Crockett Days girl

Crockett Days is free and open to all ages.
Crockett Days axe throwing

Crockett Days will include demonstrations and activities throughout the weekend.

