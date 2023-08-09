LIMESTONE, Tenn. — David Crockett, the American hero born in Limestone, Tennessee, 237 years ago will once again be remembered at his birthplace this month.
The Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park will commemorate Crockett’s 237th birthday with its annual Crockett Days Celebration Aug. 11-13 at the park.
Crockett Days will kick off at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at the park’s pool pavilion with a free public concert featuring Ten Penny Drive and The Flying J’s. Festivities will take place from 9 to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
The weekend will be filled with 18th-century activities, beginning with the opening ceremony at 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at David Crockett Birthplace State Park’s Crockett Homestead, the release said. Representatives of the Watauga Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Overmountain Victory Trail Association will participate, along with pastor John Jarboe of Kentucky and the David Crockett High School choir. The guest speaker will be Tennessee District 5 state Rep. David Hawk.
The weekend will honor Crockett, who was born on the banks of the Nolichucky River on Aug. 17, 1786, and went on to gain international fame as a folk hero, frontiersman, soldier, Tennessee state representative and U.S. congressman.
Crockett Days will feature living historians portraying life in the late 1700s on the East Tennessee frontier, merchants selling 18th-century-style items and demonstrations of 18th-century skills and trades, including blacksmithing, woodworking, pewter spoon making, basket making and wooden spoon carving, the release said. Many other demonstrators and living historians will also be in attendance to speak with park guests.
The annual live auction featuring 18th-century-related items will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, with proceeds going to benefit the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park to support future historic programming, events and public activities. The public is invited to sign up to become members of the Friends of David Crockett Birthplace State Park and join in preserving Crockett’s legacy.
Activities from the 1700s
Other festivities include Dalton Wade’s fire-starting demonstration using flint and steel. Fred Bloom will present an 18th-century firearms demonstration. Meanwhile, Shawnee-Gavin Iacono will give a presentation on frontier midwives and the herbal remedies available to the early settlers of East Tennessee, and Mark and Sherry Finchum of Jefferson City will discuss the lives and culture of Cherokee men and women during the 1700s.
Robert Rambo of Cullowhee, North Carolina, will present “Their First War: A Young David Crockett and a Young Tennessee in the War of 1812.” Steve Ricker of Greeneville, OVTA director of interpretation, will present the story of the Overmountain Men from our area and their journey to Kings Mountain, South Carolina, to fight and win a battle that turned the tide of the Revolutionary War in the South.
Pastor John Jarboe will deliver an 18th-century-style sermon at the Sunday divine service at 10 a.m. at the Crockett Homestead. David Crockett Birthplace State Park Manager Joe Nowotarski will present a history of the State of Franklin. The Sabine Hill Social Society of Elizabethton will perform English country dancing throughout the day on Saturday. Eric Latham, owner and master brewer at Johnson City Brewing Co., will discuss the history of beer and brewing in Colonial America. Finally, Laura Semilian will be performing traditional music of the 1700s.
Many other programs, demonstrations and activities for park visitors are also planned for the weekend, including a tomahawk throw, kids’ games and more, the release said. Several food trucks will be on-site for the weekend.
For more information, call the park office at (423) 257-2167 or the Friends Group at Friendsofdavidcrockett@gmail.com. The park and event are free and open to the public.
David Crockett Birthplace State Park is located at 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road, Limestone, Tennessee. For more information on the park, go to www.reserve.tnstateparks.com/david-crockett-birthplace.