HILTONS — If ever a band offered a classic bluegrass sound, it might just be the Critton Hollow String Band.
The band will make a return to the Carter Family Fold on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. with ballads and up-beat bluegrass tunes.
Since 1975, Critton Hollow has brought traditional American music to audiences throughout the United States, Canada, Japan, Ireland and Scotland, a press release from the Carter Fold said.
The band blends songs from America's settlement to more modern folk tunes. According to the release, the Critton Hollow String Band has played at numerous folk music venues, festivals and concerts including the Birchmere Music Club, the Kennedy Center, the Philadelphia Folk Festival, the Carter Family Fold, the Vancouver Folk Festival, Clearwater’s Hudson River Revival and the Upper Potomac Dulcimer Festival. They have also appeared on radio shows such as Mountain Stage, Voices from the Mountains, and Live at the Birchmere. They have also appeared on Live at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, Music from Home and the Today Show.
The band includes Joe Herrmann, Sam Herman and Joe Fallon who will be joined by four-time International Bluegrass Music Awards bass player of the year award winner Marshall Wilborn.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.
