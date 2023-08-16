PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge is about to get more colorful.

The interactive attraction, the Crayola Experience, will soon call Pigeon Forge home as Crayola brings its family entertainment venue to the Smokies, the company announced in a recent press release. The 30,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center planned for Pigeon Forge will have more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world's largest selection of Crayola products and souvenirs.  The upcoming Pigeon Forge location will serve as the brand’s sixth attraction, joining operations in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you