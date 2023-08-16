PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Pigeon Forge is about to get more colorful.
The interactive attraction, the Crayola Experience, will soon call Pigeon Forge home as Crayola brings its family entertainment venue to the Smokies, the company announced in a recent press release. The 30,000-square-foot indoor family entertainment center planned for Pigeon Forge will have more than 20 hands-on attractions and a retail store featuring the world's largest selection of Crayola products and souvenirs. The upcoming Pigeon Forge location will serve as the brand’s sixth attraction, joining operations in Pennsylvania, Florida, Minnesota, Texas and Arizona.
According to Crayola, visitors can partake in attractions, as well as Crayola Experience activities such as naming their own Crayola crayon, starring in their own coloring page and creating melted wax art.
“Crayola Experience at Pigeon Forge will introduce new colorful adventures to our iconic lineup of imagination-inspiring activities, taking the experience to a new level,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola’s senior vice president of business development, global licensing and experiences, in a press release. “We’ve sharpened our crayons to create a new experience that transports guests into the whimsical world of Crayola crayons and markers.”
The Pigeon Forge attraction is the first of five Crayola Experience locations BrightColors LLC plans to open over the next five years as part of a licensing agreement with Crayola, the release said, which will double the attraction brand’s presence in the U.S. Announced last September, the multi-venue agreement marked Crayola’s first step in the global expansion of its location-based entertainment footprint.
“We’re very excited to be developing the first of the next generation Crayola Experiences,” said Robin Turner, managing director of BrightColors, in the press release. “This will mark one of the first global branded attractions in the Pigeon Forge area. We will continue to focus on family-friendly markets with a strong tourism and residential draw to bring the colorful world of Crayola to new audiences.”