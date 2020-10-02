ROGERSVILLE — When Hawkins County soldiers are deployed, whether it be overseas or to help address issues in the U.S., the Rogersville-based “Project Serve Our Soldiers” works to send each of those soldiers a little slice of home life in the form of much appreciated care packages.
But, those care packages cost money, and due to the COVID-19 outbreak Project Serve Our Soldiers (PSOS) has been forced to cut back drastically on fundraising.
PSOS director Corki Weart said on Thursday that’s why it’s so important to get the word out about the organization’s second annual Project Serve Our Soldiers Fall Craft Fair that takes place on Oct. 30-31 at the Rogersville National Guard Armory.
Weart was joined at the Armory on Thursday morning by soldiers and other local dignitaries to promote the Craft Fair and explain how those funds are used to benefit soldiers.
“The goal and the mission of Project Serve Our Soldiers it to provide comfort for Hawkins County residents who actively serve in the military, and their families, on foreign and domestic soil, through fundraising efforts and donations,” Weart said. “An additional goal is to meet many of Hawkins County’s community needs, independently, or in conjunction with other Hawkins County organizations. Through the fundraising efforts and donations in 2019, Project Serve Our Soldiers was able to provide ‘comfort boxes’ to nearly 200 men and women who are actively serving abroad in places like Jordan and Baclaran.”
Among those Hawkins County residents to receive PSOS packages was Sgt. Ryan Sears, who served in Jordan last year.
“It’s a wonderful gesture,” Sears said. “Stuff like this really builds up morale for the soldiers who are over there. It makes them feel like they really have the support of the people back here. A lot of the things they’ll take to the field with them such as snacks. Some of the big things we really enjoy are the letters and cards we got from people.”
Sears added, “We had a few school classes that would send us letters, and some of the kids would draw us pictures. Those were really wonderful things that really motivated you to go out and do the best that you could do on whatever mission you are given.”
To express gratitude for their care packages, Sears presented PSOS with a flag that flew over their base in Jordan, as well as two Challenge Coins representing “Area Support Group — Jordan” and Sears’ section, which created their own badge of appreciate for PSOS.
Weart said the flag and badges will be on display in the workroom at the Rogersville Armory where PSOS is based.
Sgt. Alex Mowry was among the Rogersville-based Guardsmen deployed to Washington, D.C., this past June to help maintain order during rioting and protests. The 33 member Rogersville unit took “goody bags” with them comprised of candy bars, raisins, cookies, nuts, pies, fruit, crackers and other snacks. Mowry said he and his unit look forward to those care packages.
“The comfort packages meant a lot to us and our unit while we were away,” Mowry said. “When we get placed on missions or tasked to do things, we’re away from home and away from our families. You’re not always given the most ideal things that you’re used to every day when you’re home.”
Mowry added, “Being supported by Project Serve Our Soldiers, we get things that we can normally have when we’re at home, and having that comfort, even if it’s for a minute, takes our minds off of what we’re doing to remember our home and families. … It’s surprising what it means for morale to go get a candy bar.”
The Craft Fair will also serve as a fundraiser for other county agencies, including the Chamber of Commerce and the Rogersville chapter of the Knights of Columbus, which had to cancel their fundraisers this year as well.
The Chamber will be raffling quilts, and the Knights will be selling food during the Craft Fair.
Weart said the Armory’s auditorium will be filled Oct. 30-31 with vendors featuring artisans selling a variety of items such as animal prints, modern art, Gnomes Unlimited, essential oils, candles, soaps, quilts and paintings to name a few.
There will also be live music throughout both days of the fair, as well as hourly raffle drawings.
Among the dignitaries helping promote the event is Rep. Gary Hicks (R-Rogersville), who said PSOS’s efforts epitomize Tennessee’s volunteer spirit. Although the craft fair will be fun, Hicks said it is also very important.
“You hear what it means to these gentlemen (who are deployed),” Hicks said. “The funds that are going to be made from the event — my goodness I don’t know if you can have a better mission as you go into this craft fair than to know it’s going to go toward our soldiers and support them and their families, wherever they may be.”
Weart said there are still a few craft booth spots open for the fair. Anyone interested in reserving a booth, or anyone interested in making a contribution to PSOS, can send Weart an email at: corki.weart@gmail.com
You can also mail in a donation to: Project Serve our Soldiers, 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN 37857