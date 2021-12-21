Countdown to Christmas Dec 21, 2021 34 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Unekae Gilliam of Kingsport is a winner in the 2021 Times News Countdown to Christmas Art Contest, 13 to 18 age group. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Countdown Christmas Contest Art News Kelsie Odle Virginia Unekae Gilliam Kingsport Recommended for you Trending Now Times News ePaper To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.