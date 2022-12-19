featured Countdown to Christmas Dec 19, 2022 5 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Murphy Cody of Kingsport is a winner in the 2022 Times News Countdown to Christmas Art Contest, 12 to 14 age group. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Countdown Christmas Contest Art News Ollie Gilmer Virginia Murphy Cody Kingsport Recommended for you ON AIR