BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College welcomes the Ukrainian Cossack Dancers for two performances on Wednesday at its Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport.
The performances are scheduled for noon and 7 p.m. in the auditorium of the Student Services Building. Both shows are free and open to the public.
The Cossack Dancers have entertained audiences of all ages in the Americas, Europe and Asia. This professional dance company reproduces the explosively energetic ethnic Cossack dance routine consisting of acrobatic tumbles, jumps, breathtaking spins, splits, leaps and the infamous Cossack kicks.
Now based in New York City, the company was founded by Ukrainian-American choreographer, teacher and dancer Andrij Cybyk in 2007. Cybyk is American by birth, Ukrainian by heritage and Gypsy at heart.
He began his dance training in Ohio, where he studied Ukrainian and character dance with Dave Wozniak and Markian Komichak in the ensemble Kashtan and Ballet at the University of Akron Conservatory of Dance. When he was a teen, Cybyk performed in his first dance camp with Roma Pryma Bohachevsky.
Two years later, Cybyk entered Bohachevsky’s Dance Workshop at Verkhovyna, a training ground for the best Ukrainian character dancers in North America. He earned an invitation to perform with Syzokryli, her New York-based dance ensemble.
He went on to attend Duquesne University, where he broadened his dance training and experience by performing over 360 shows with the Duquesne University Tamburitzans.
He later journeyed to Ukraine and attended the Virsky School of Academic Ukrainian Folk Dance in Kyiv. He graduated with the title Artist of Ballet and returned to the United States.
Cybyk has been featured as a guest artist and principal dancer for the following dance companies: Anglo-American Ballet Company, Brighton Ballet Theater, Connecticut Ballet, Shore Ballet Company, Michael Mao Dance, Nai Ni Chen Dance Company, Cossack dancers and the ALLNATIONS Dance Company.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.