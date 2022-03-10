GREENEVILLE — Another comedian who has appeared in national settings will take the stage at Tusculum University.
LeClerc Andre will perform Tuesday, March 15, in the Marilyn duBrisk Theatre of the Annie Hogan Byrd Fine Arts Center. The free event, which is open to the community as well as the Tusculum family, will begin at 7 p.m.
The comedian has appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “Bring the Funny,” both of which aired on NBC. Andre was also invited in 2018 to the Just for Laughs comedy festival as a New Face of Comedy. He also has a special on Dry Bar Comedy, which focuses on family- friendly performances.
Andre has performed at colleges and clubs in nearly every market.
His performance comes on the heels of a hilarious appearance on campus by comedian Andrew Sleighter in February. Tusculum’s Office of Student Affairs will also host a comedian in April.
“We welcome the community to join us for a tremendous performance by LeClerc and know the audience will come away chuckling with delight,” said Lauren Johnson, coordinator of residence life and programming at Tusculum. “This event is another example of the high-quality entertainment available at Tusculum, and we are excited to invite the community to join us.”
Anyone who wants to see the show can reserve tickets by emailing Johnson at lljohnson@tusculum.edu.