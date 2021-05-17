NORTON — June has been the traditional time for fairs and festivals for Southwest Virginia kids escaping school for summer break, but that stopped in 2020.
Organizers of many of those events say that a year of lockdowns and growing vaccinations are bringing welcome relief as they plan for a summer something closer to a normal summer.
Kathy Stewart with St. Paul Tomorrow said this year’s Clinch River Days — https://www.clinchriverfest.com/ — will be a little leaner as organizers balance things to do with visitors’ health and safety. The festival runs June 4-5
“We won’t have indoor events this year, but we’ll have plenty of outside activities and live music,” Stewart said. “Everything will be at A.T. Matthews Park.”
Stewart said last year’s cancellation from the pandemic meant lost opportunities to raise funds for the ongoing Lyric Theater restoration and other town activities. The pandemic also impacted tourist visits last year, she said.
“Things are better now,” Stewart said. “The Western Front Motel is also doing good business this spring, and the Sugar Hill Brewery is seeing more business too. We’re hoping we’re turning a corner with the pandemic.”
Norton’s Best Friend Festival — https://www.facebook.com/BestFriendFestival — like several events in the region, fell victim to the pandemic, but festival committee member and Wise County and Norton Chamber of Commerce President Rick Colley said this year’s theme fits with a returning event.
“Our theme this year is ‘Reconnect With a Friend,’” said Colley, “and our overall goal is to get kids out and get them involved with activities.”
The festival, which runs June 7-12, includes an emphasis on safety and health for visitors, Colley said, and will include long-time features like Kid’s Fishing Day, the downtown Kid’s Night and Family Movie Night along with the opening of the Norton Farmers Market.
Since Norton opened its new Expo Center at the west end of Market Street and behind the Sugar Hill Cidery, Colley said that facility will help house many of the week’s events. Social distancing and adherence to state and federal health guidelines will be part of the festival, he added.
“We were very disappointed, not being able to do the fair last year, but we knew far enough in advance so we weren’t committed to any contracts,” said VA-KY District Fair Committee Chairman Lawton Mullins. “This year we took the chance and adjusted how we normally do things, and it looks like things are working out.”
This year’s fair — http://www.vakyfair.com/ — runs June 15-19.
Mullins said fairgoers this year still will see concessions to the pandemic: sanitizer and hand washing stations, signs urging social distancing and mask wearing, and setups by The Health Wagon and Virginia Department of Health offering COVID-19 vaccinations.
Senior Citizens Day has long been a major VA-KY Fair event, and Mullins said this year’s event will accommodate vulnerable visitors with a reverse parade. Seniors will be able to ride a bus along the fairground area to see exhibits and entertainment as the bus makes its way to a ceremony recognizing them.
“Brent Fleming had organized Senior Citizens Day and had done a wonderful job until he passed this year,” Mullins said. “Jennifer Sturgill Mullins is handling the event this year, and she’s working with nursing homes to make this a safe and fun day for them.”
“I feel really good about this year,” Mullins said. “We’re one of the first fairs in the state this year, and maybe other fairs will follow what we’re doing.”
Other events hit by the
pandemic in 2020 are returning this summer:
• The High Knob Music Festival at the Jefferson National Forest’s High Knob Recreation Area, June 19 — https://www.facebook.com/HighKnobMusicFestival
• Chillin’ and Grillin’ in the Glades, in Wise, July 16 and 17 — https://www.chillinandgrillinintheglades.com/
• Appalachia Coal/Railroad Days in the town of Appalachia, Aug. 4-7 — https://www.facebook.com/coalrailroaddays/
• Guest River Rally in Coeburn, Labor Day weekend — https://www.facebook.com/guestriverrally/