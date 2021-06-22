KINGSPORT — An Independence Day celebration will take place in downtown Kingsport on July 3 and include a variety of food trucks, live music from the Twilight Alive concert series and a fireworks display over Cement Hill.
The evening’s festivities begin at 7 p.m. with the band Dang Gina Unplugged, followed by the headliner Smokey Jones and the 3 Dollar Pistols at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9:45 p.m. You should bring chairs to the event, and the Downtown Kingsport Association requests no coolers or pets.
Other concerts in the Twilight Alive Concert Series include:
• July 9, Benny Wilson Band and Ivy Road at 7 p.m.
• July 16, Entice Band at 8 p.m. (following the Fun Fest parade)
• July 30, Members Only (an 80s tribute band) at 7 p.m.
The Downtown Kingsport July 4th Celebration and Twilight Alive Concert Series are sponsored by: Appalachian Power, Eastman, Visit Kingsport, Eastman Credit Union, Express AV, HMG, Marsh Regional Blood Center, Century 21 Legacy, WQUT FM 101.5 and Nash Icon 104.9.