23 Tales Cover Art.jpg

Several stories in “23 Tales” focus on haunted historic sites in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

 Contributed

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The number 13 has long been associated with all things spooky. But for several Tri-Cities authors, 23 is the magic number.

That’s how many creepy stories appear in the new anthology “23 Tales: Appalachian Ghost Stories, Legends and Other Mysteries” from Howling Hills Publishing with a release set for Exchange Place’s Fall Folk Arts Festival, Sept. 23-24 and a reading and author signing at Union Avenue Book in Knoxville Sept. 24.





