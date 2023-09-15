KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The number 13 has long been associated with all things spooky. But for several Tri-Cities authors, 23 is the magic number.
That’s how many creepy stories appear in the new anthology “23 Tales: Appalachian Ghost Stories, Legends and Other Mysteries” from Howling Hills Publishing with a release set for Exchange Place’s Fall Folk Arts Festival, Sept. 23-24 and a reading and author signing at Union Avenue Book in Knoxville Sept. 24.
Several stories in “23 Tales” focus on haunted historic sites in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, including Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia; Deery Inn in Blountville; Bent Creek Cemetery in Bulls Gap; and the Exchange Place in Kingsport.
According to Howling Hills, the Kingsport-based publishing company accepted submissions from writers with just one restriction — the stories couldn’t be fiction.
Matthew Sorge, for one, did not believe in ghosts — until he experienced an unnerving encounter at an abandoned house in the Johnson City countryside, the release from Howling Hills said. A ghostly woman vanished before his eyes, and his life changed completely. He started a paranormal investigation group, Southern Research Society, and the experience that altered his thinking and an encounter with a shadowy figure in the historic Deery Inn birthed his story “A Shadow in the Attic of Deery Inn.”
“I enjoy compelling stories that people can connect with,” Sorge said in the release. “The kind of stories that inspire us to learn and grow from the real-life experiences of others; the kind that keep history alive and bring it to a bigger audience, that separates the fact from the folklore. This has always inspired me and is a big part of what drives me to do my paranormal research.”
Brad Lifford, a cofounder of Howling Hills, wrote about the ghost who has long haunted Roseland, a historic home at Exchange Place. According to Lifford, “Aunt El” is an accepted presence for volunteers, who greet the unseen spirit when entering Roseland – and also accept the fact that doors will sometimes close by themselves, the way down from the attic may be shut, and keys may go missing.
Lifford spent time with Mary Birdwell and Carole Carroll, two of four sisters who grew up at Roseland and later donated the house to Exchange Place. According to the release, when Roseland was painstakingly moved in the 1990s, the log home had a passenger.
“Oh, Aunt El is with Roseland, there’s no doubt it,” Mary Birdwell said in the release.
Other stories are a blend of personal experiences and investigations into history, the release said.
Storyteller Donnamarie Emmert of Abingdon finds the humor in her struggles as a lighting technician at Barter Theatre, and though she doesn’t find her way as a tech, she does find herself alone with a ghost at the historic theatre, which led to her writing “Barter Theatre Performance a Fright.”
Michael Sobiech, a professor at Carson-Newman University, relies on regional newspapers from the 1950s to unearth the weeks in Bulls Gap when a mysterious orb lit a graveyard and the night skies, and shook the town in “A Haunting in Bent Creek Cemetery.”
Bristol writer and poet Chrissie Anderson Peters recounts an indelible family story, about a mysterious passenger who was along for the ride with her grandfather in “West Virginia Turnpike Hitchhiker.”
And Daniel Peacock of Johnson City delivers a sweet childhood story of a boy who gets unexpected help when struggling to deal with the loss of his beloved pet in “Getting My Mojo Back.”
The book is also available at www.howlinghillspublishing.com, and visitors can learn more about the company and its books, see additional events on the Howling Hills calendar and what’s coming in 2024 – including a call for submissions for “24 Tales.”
Howling Hills is an independent publisher of nonfiction books co-founded by Terry Shaw and Brad Lifford. Learn more and follow their blog at www.howlinghillspublishing.com.
