Tri-Cities Talent/Talent Galaxy/Blountville Performing Arts and Ketron Performing Arts are teaming up to present the beloved classic “Cinderella” through music and dance at Kingsport’s Renaissance Center Theater, 1200 E. Center St.
The performances will include dancers from ages 3-adult and feature special performances by national dance champions. It is fun for the whole family, with hip hop, jazz, tumbling, ballet, lyrical, tap and clogging routines.
Performances are Friday, June 25, at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m.; Saturday, June 26, at 4 p.m.; and Saturday, June 26, at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 and can be reserved now at (423) 863-6051.