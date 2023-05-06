Bluegrass

CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Rescue Squad will host its first-ever Bluegrass Fundraiser next weekend.

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will headline the event, with openers Mitch Walker and Friends, Hurd & Company, and Fiddlin’ Red & The Bluegrass Harvesters.

