Church Hill Rescue Squad hosts bluegrass fundraiser By TESSA WORLEY tworley@sixriversmedia.com May 6, 2023

CHURCH HILL — Church Hill Rescue Squad will host its first-ever Bluegrass Fundraiser next weekend.Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will headline the event, with openers Mitch Walker and Friends, Hurd & Company, and Fiddlin' Red & The Bluegrass Harvesters.CHRS said they hope to make this an annual event to help raise funds for their organization. The event will take place at Sayrah Barn on May 13, starting at 3 p.m.Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs as seats will be limited. Light concessions will be provided onsite.To purchase a ticket, visit https://bit.ly/3VClsMS. For information about pricing or parking, check out the CHRS's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/churchhillrescuesquad.