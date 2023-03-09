CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Parks and Recreation league will host its first-ever basketball jamboree, which will allow teams to showcase their skills to the community while having fun at the same time.
The jamboree will take place at Volunteer High School on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and ending around 5 p.m.
Participants will compete in one of three age divisions: 5-6 co-ed, 7-9 boys and girls, and 10-12 boys and girls. Each age division will compete in both individual and team competitions.
The jamboree will feature skills competitions testing dribbling, shooting and passing.
Interim Church Hill Rec League Director Chris Christian said the league decided to host the event because it gives the athletes a chance to show off their skills and have a good time.
The winner of the boys and the girls individual competitions in the 7-9 division and 10-12 division will go up against each other to determine the overall individual winner.
There will be an open concession stand at the event, with all proceeds going to the VHS boys basketball team to support their trip to the state finals. Team members will also be on hand to meet the young athletes and their coaches.
“These events aren’t just for the kids but also for the adults to bring the community closer together,” Christian said.
The jamboree winners will receive ribbons for first, second and third place.
Each age division will compete back to back, starting with the 5-6-year-olds at 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; the 7-9-year-olds at 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.; and the 10-to 12-year-olds at 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.