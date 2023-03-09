CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Parks and Recreation league will host its first-ever basketball jamboree, which will allow teams to showcase their skills to the community while having fun at the same time.

The jamboree will take place at Volunteer High School on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. and ending around 5 p.m.

