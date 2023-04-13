Members of the Church Hill Elementary School Panther Choir performed songs from their upcoming concert, "Disney, the Movies, the Magic."

CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Elementary School Panther Choir, made up of 3rd and 4th grade students performed music for the school board from its upcoming concert.

The group performed at the BOE's meeting on April 6. The concert, "Disney, the Movies, the Magic" will take place on May 9 at 5:30 p.m.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you