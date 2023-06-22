Christopher_Cross_8221

Christopher Cross will soon perform at Bristol's Paramount.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO COURTESY OF CHRISTOPHER CROSS

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Christopher Cross could not walk. The five-time Grammy winner was seemingly inexplicably paralyzed and in intensive care for about 10 days as a result of COVID-19. He remained in a wheelchair for nearly six months.

“It was rough, and it still is,” said Cross. “It did damage to my legs. Walking can be tough, but I’m doing OK.”

