JONESBOROUGH — Historic Jonesborough hosts a month-long series of holiday events and activities. Christmas in Olde Jonesborough will feature a different theme every Saturday from Nov. 27 to Dec. 18.
Each Saturday will offer a variety of events from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. including caroling, visits with Santa, music, storytelling and extended holiday shopping hours in Tennessee’s Oldest Town. Santa will be on site in his sleigh beside the Washington County Courthouse for pictures and visits with children. Bring letters to Santa, drop them off in the mailbox from Nov. 27 to Dec. 19, and receive a reply from the jolly old man himself.
Free gift wrapping will be offered inside the International Storytelling Center during events on any purchases made in downtown Jonesborough. The public is also encouraged to bring a new or gently used gift for St. Nick to deliver to less fortunate children in the area. Gifts can be dropped off with St. Nick at his sleigh.
The Christmas in Olde Jonesborough series will kick off with Whoville on Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. complete with the Grinch and other characters. Dress as a Whoville character and get a “grinch treat.” Catch a movie inside the Lollipop Shop and enjoy a reading of the classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” at the Chester Inn Museum.
The Jonesborough Christmas tradition, Gingerbread Village, returns. Pickup for participants is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at the International Storytelling Center for 50 houses. Individuals can participate by picking up a free gingerbread kit or make their own gingerbread house and drop it off to be displayed in shops downtown. Drop-off is Dec. 1 at the International Storytelling Center from 4-7 p.m. The public will vote on their favorite entries Dec. 4-18 online, and the winners will be announced Dec. 20. Gingerbread houses will be displayed Dec. 3-18.
The Lighting of the Tree Ceremony starts at 6 p.m. in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Music and storytelling will lead up to the event.
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough continues on Saturday, Dec. 4, with Doggone Christmas from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Attendees can bring their furry friends for pictures with Santa, a treat station and shop at the Christmas Market for pet-friendly items. At 1 p.m. there will be contests including Ugliest Christmas Dog Sweater, Best Holiday Costume and Pet/Owner Lookalike. Donations will also be accepted for the Washington County Humane Society at the back of Santa’s sleigh.
Santa’s Christmas Village is the theme on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. throughout town. Key locations include the Jonesborough Visitors Center and the International Storytelling Center. This year, children will be able visit Buddy’s Workshop to make their own masterpieces to take home with them, with the assistance of area artisans and crafters. Attendees will enjoy free pictures with Santa, cookie decorating, games and more.
The much-anticipated Jonesborough Lighted Christmas Parade will take place that evening at 6 p.m. The parade will travel through the festively decorated historic district from Boone Street to Main Street.
Christmas in Olde Jonesborough wraps up on Saturday, Dec. 18, with the Christmas Church Tour from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Stroll through Jonesborough and visit participating churches in the downtown historic district. See their beautifully decorated sanctuaries and enjoy music, handbells and historic information. Grab a guide at the International Storytelling Center to begin the tour. Hosts will also be available at each location to discuss the history and architecture. Each church is located within easy walking distance of downtown, and attendees can shop for last-minute gifts.
Other events happening in Jonesborough include Small Business Saturday, Downtown at Dusk and the Celebration of Trees.
Support small businesses by shopping local Nov. 26-28 and enjoy extended shopping hours for Small Business Saturday. Get to downtown Jonesborough early to visit the Shop Small welcome tent to pick up some swag and a Shop Small Bingo card. The welcome tent will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27. Participants can also pick up a Shop Small Bingo card early on Friday, Nov. 26, at the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center. Return the bingo card before Dec. 22. Once someone gets five in a horizontal, vertical or diagonal, they’ll be entered to win a gift card from a downtown Jonesborough business.
The Jonesborough Area Merchant and Service Association and Main Street Jonesborough programs will host Downtown at Dusk on Friday Dec. 3, 10 and 17. There will be multiple tastings and/or drink samples at different merchants in downtown Jonesborough. The events will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will be a different Christmas theme. Downtown at Dusk on Dec. 3 is favorite Christmas song themed, Dec. 10 is favorite Christmas movie themed, and Dec. 17 is Christmas around the world themed.
The annual Celebration of Trees will be held in Historic Jonesborough from Dec. 6-26. This year’s exhibit begins at the Jonesborough Visitors Center where seven beautifully decorated live trees will be on display within the Old Town Emporium Gift Shop. These trees are all sponsored and decorated by area businesses and nonprofit organizations. Here you can pick up a program that features a listing of locations throughout the historic district where you can view over 30 decorated trees.
For more information on Christmas in Olde Jonesborough call 423-753-1010 or visit www.jbochristmas.com.