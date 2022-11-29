Tennessee Lit Up for the Holidays

Tennessee is all decked out in Christmas lights for this year's holiday season.

 Contributed by Mary Katelyn Price

NASHVILLE — This 2022 holiday season, Tennessee is celebrating in style. From Graceland to Dollywood, the streets are lined with twinkling lights and Christmas cheer, and fun for the whole family.

East Tennessee offers an array of events to celebrate the holidays, with traditions new and old. Along with their annual Winterfest, Pigeon Forge’s Hatfield & McCoy Christmas Disaster Dinner feud will be running until Dec. 31, serving up a full Southern homestyle holiday feast and a theatrical holiday experience for all ages.

