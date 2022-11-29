NASHVILLE — This 2022 holiday season, Tennessee is celebrating in style. From Graceland to Dollywood, the streets are lined with twinkling lights and Christmas cheer, and fun for the whole family.
East Tennessee offers an array of events to celebrate the holidays, with traditions new and old. Along with their annual Winterfest, Pigeon Forge’s Hatfield & McCoy Christmas Disaster Dinner feud will be running until Dec. 31, serving up a full Southern homestyle holiday feast and a theatrical holiday experience for all ages.
Dollywood’s award-winning Smoky Mountain Christmas made its grand return on Nov. 5 and will continue through Jan. 1, with all of the familiar sights and sounds of the holidays. And for fans of Dolly, mark your calendars for “Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”, a new film and TV special starring the country music star and other familiar faces, set to air 8 p.m./7 p.m. central on NBC.
Many cities in East Tennessee have decked out their streets with lights and decorations, but their celebration does not stop there. Rock City’s Enchanted Garden of Lights welcomes guests to enjoy the holiday spirit as they explore the mountains of Chattanooga, while Christmas in Olde Jonesborough invites tradition and old memories back to the city. Meanwhile, Knoxville’s Arts and Culture Alliance presents three new Christmas shows, each with unique entertainment for all ages.
Lastly, Johnson City’s award-winning Candy Land Christmas displays more than 150 12-foot Christmas trees this year. And The Pinnacle Speedway in Lights returns to Bristol Motor Speedway, boasting 3 million Christmas lights in just a four-mile span.
Middle Tennessee also offers a wide variety of holiday events. Nashville is cooking up a Christmas celebration like no other this year, with plenty of Christmas events for guests of all ages to enjoy. The traditional Cheekwood Estate and Gardens Holiday LIGHTS, Jingle Beat at the Nashville Fairgrounds, Christmas at Gaylord Opryland, and Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle are just a few of Nashville’s holiday events running until around the end of December.
Be sure to check out the calendars for Cookeville, Lebanon, Clarksville, Columbia and Leiper’s Fork for this year, as they are packed with family fun and beautiful scenery. From parades to lights displays, Middle Tennessee has no shortage of Christmas cheer this holiday season.
Lastly, West Tennessee’s Memphis is celebrating the holidays in style, with four distinct events for visitors. The award-winning Christmas at Graceland returns this season, with Elvis Presley’s favorite traditional Christmas decorations spread all over his famous estate. The Memphis Botanical Gardens have updated their Holiday Wonders event, with more lights than ever before and the Alice’s Adventures at the Garden sculptures all aglow for the holidays. And for the kids, the Memphis Zoo and the Memphis Museum of Science and History offer a variety of fun Christmas activities.
Beyond Memphis, Christmas lights displays have taken on Union City, Collierville and Savannah, each with their own unique shows.
As the holiday season quickly approaches, there is no shortage of Christmas celebrations and activities across Tennessee. From lights to shows to brilliant mountain landscapes, this year is shaping up to be the biggest and brightest one yet.
For more information on tourist events and the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, visitTNvacation.com.