BRISTOL, Va. — In teased hair atop black and yellow striped spandex-looking outfits, Michael Sweet’s Stryper appeared more fit for a Clairol ad. Or perhaps a glamor shot photo spread.
But no, Stryper squeezed into the 1980s hair metal world as seemingly tight as they stretched into their spandex. Whichever, Stryper caught attention for far more than its look in those days.
Stryper pioneered Christian-based heavy metal. Nearly four decades later and still ensconced in Christian metal, Stryper makes its Bristol debut on Sunday, July 16, at The Cameo Theater in Bristol, Virginia.
“You get live 100% with us,” said Michael Sweet, lead singer and founder of Stryper. “We sing live. We play our guitars live.”
Good to know. In an era that’s rife with bands increasingly dependent on click tracks, live concerts often beg the question of yore: “Is it live or is it Memorex?”
“We use some tracks,” Sweet said by phone from his home in Plymouth, Massachusetts. “There’s a song, ‘Yahweh’ (from the band's 2015 album ‘Fallen.’) It has a choir on it. We can’t do that otherwise.”
Signed to predominately metal label Enigma Records, Stryper debuted nationally in 1984 with a six-song EP, “The Yellow and Black Attack.” Founded in Orange County, California, by brothers Michael (lead vocals and guitar) and Robert Sweet (drums), Stryper birthed from a shared love of Christianity and heavy metal.
“I grew up in a musical family. When I was a kid, my dad played records by anyone from Elvis Presley to Black Sabbath, Creedence Clearwater Revival to Loretta Lynn,” Michael Sweet said. “That shaped me. Then I got into metal as a teenager — The Scorpions, Iron Maiden, Van Halen”
Originally known as Roxx Regime, their change to Stryper was based on biblical scripture. In Isaiah 53:5, there’s a reference to God that says “By his stripes we are healed.”
Well, Stryper’s metal stripes roared like a lion crossbred with a bulldozer.
“When we formed Stryper, it was all about metal, all about that crunch,” Sweet said. “Here we were, a metal band called Stryper dressed like four transvestites singing about Jesus.”
Their outfits, pitch black with canary yellow stripes, evoked bumble bees. One can imagine the reception they received from metalheads accustomed to Iron Maiden’s oft-beastly epics and Judas Priest’s leather and vocal pipe pulverizing styles.
“We wanted to do something different,” Sweet said. “My brother was really into yellow and black. He painted his drum kit yellow and black. That turned to our clothes being yellow and black.”
Backlash ensued. With the release of 1985’s “Soldiers Under Command,” Stryper’s first gold album, increased radio and MTV exposure led to escalations in derision. Their look. Their lyrics. Their sound. Some metal fans criticized the group, but so did many within America’s Christian community.
“Oh man, we experienced backlash from both sides,” Sweet said. “We got it from Christians, and still do. Our focus was to do what we were called to do, and that’s what we do to this day. Our faith runs deep and our love of music runs deep.”
Recall the 1970s and ‘80s. England’s Black Sabbath, widely considered the godfathers of heavy metal, were often branded as Satanic. Likewise, Iron Maiden. Same with Judas Priest, Slayer, and even KISS.
Deeper digs reveal some opposing evidence. For instance, Slayer’s lead singer, Tom Araya, is a born again Christian. Same with Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Judas Priest’s Rob Halford, and so on.
“Geezer Butler (of Black Sabbath) is Catholic,” Sweet said. “He wrote a lot of Black Sabbath’s lyrics, and a lot of them reflect that. Alice Cooper is a born again Christian. I admire Rob Halford, a big influence on our music. He’s a man of faith.”
An elongated pause followed Stryper’s album from 1990, “Against the Law.” Hair metal fell from favor as grunge rock emerged. Yet as time turned to the 2000s, interest in the music of the 1980s revitalized. Motley Crue came back. And so did Stryper.
“Now, people are starting to understand it and get it,” Sweet said. “A good song is a good song.”
Stryper’s latest album, 2022’s “The Final Battle,” bears perhaps the band’s most propulsive and crunch-grinding sound yet. Based on Revelations and Armageddon from the Bible, the album witnesses a strong and confident band in faith in God and heavy metal.
“We’re going to celebrate our 40th anniversary next year,” Sweet said. “I count my blessings.”