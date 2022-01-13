Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day across the nation, and numerous local events are scheduled over the long weekend to celebrate and honor the slain civil rights leader.
Here is a list of some events:
KINGSPORT
Friday — MLK Youth Bingo at 4:30 p.m. in the Riverview Community Room at V.O. Dobbins at the Wheatley Street entrance beside the basketball court. For more information, contact Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.
Saturday — The MLK 2022 Youth Summit, for students grades 6-12, at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education downtown on Market Street. The theme of the event is “Achieving Your Dream through Education, Leadership and Service” and it is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event aims to engage students in positively changing their community. Contact: Tongai Maodzwa, tlmaodzwa@northeaststate.edu or (423) 354-2503.
Saturday — Senior Bingo event in the Riverview Community Room at V.O. Dobbins on Wheatley Street. The time is 7 p.m., and players are asked to please bring a door prize.
Monday — The 21st annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parade, from 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. Unlike last year’s virtual parade, this year’s event will be in person. Participants are required to wear a mask, practice social distancing and provide proof of vaccinations. Marchers are asked to assemble at East Center Street and East Sevier Avenue in the parking lot of the former Rikki Rhoten Insurance Company.
For more information, contact Bishop Ronnie Collins at (423) 956-0675.
The parade is sponsored by the Tennessee/Virginia Fellowship Against Racism (TVFAR) and the East Tennessee Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship. The theme for this year is “The Answer to Racism is the Love of Christ.”
Monday — The annual MLK Luncheon will be held right after the parade at 1 p.m. Due to COVID, the luncheon will be a drive-thru event outside the Douglass Community Room at V.O. Dobbins, 301 Louis St. Box lunches from Wheeler’s Bagels are sponsored by the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, and drinks and desserts are provided by Eastman. For more information, contact Johnnie Mae Swagerty at (423) 429-7553.
Monday — Wrap up the day at the annual MLK Candlelight Vigil, at the Shiloh Baptist Church, 712 East Sevier Ave. If you have questions about the vigil, contact Rev. Kenneth Calvert at (423) 534-7626.
REGIONAL
Monday — Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is hosting a day of service in honor of MLK and his vision of a world without hunger. The MLK Day of Service provides community members with an opportunity to volunteer and honor King’s legacy by serving the community or participating in a virtual food drive. More information on volunteer opportunities can be found on Second Harvest Food Bank’s website, www.netfoodbank.org.
One dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was to achieve a world free from hunger and he spoke extensively on the importance of meeting this basic need, according to a press release promoting the event, and at the end of the march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965, Dr. King declared, “Let us march on poverty until no American parent has to skip a meal so that their children may eat.” Donations can be made and information on volunteer opportunities can be found at www.netfoodbank.org on the MLK Campaign tab.
WISE, VIRGINIA
Monday — UVA Wise’s 26th annual Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Remembrance Program returns as an in-person event with the theme “Coming Home … Rejoining the Ranks.”
The traditional indoor dinner will not be held this year, but the candlelight march starts at Wise Baptist Church at 6:30 p.m. Participants should be at the church by 6:25 p.m. and, for participants’ safety, face coverings are required.
The march follows along Main Street to the Church of God, where Elder Carolyn Smith, pastor of Macedonia Baptist Church in Appalachia, will give the keynote address at 7 p.m. Smith, the church’s first woman pastor, has served there for more than 20 years.
“Our theme … is a reminder from King’s 1958 Montgomery speech that despite adversity we cannot forget our fight for equality and justice,” said Debbie Vanover, chair of the UVA Wise Black History Month Committee. “Despite the challenges we face today, we are happy to come back together to celebrate King’s legacy at our remembrance program this year.”
Other speakers and presenters include Town of Wise Mayor Teresa Adkins, UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry and UVA Wise Director of Alumni Engagement Corey Sanders. Reverend Justin Preston will recite King’s “I Have a Dream” speech. The Macedonia Baptist Church choir, Praise UP, accompanist and UVA Wise assistant music professor Peter Ryan and musical groups The Wise Guys and The Fatty Livers will perform.
BRISTOL
Monday — The 2 p.m. Bristol virtual community celebration will be livestreamed at Facebook.com/ywcatnva. The YWCA of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will be participating in the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service by honoring early childhood education instructors.
Monday — An in-person candlelight gathering is set for 6:30 p.m. outside Lee Street Baptist Church in Bristol, Virginia. As part of its annual honoring of the late civil rights leader, the MLK committee’s program will include prayers, reading and music.
Monday — At 7 p.m, King University’s Institute for Faith & Culture (IFC) welcomes Natasha Sistrunk Robinson as the 2021-2022 speaking series, “Listen to Your Life,” observes the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. A former officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, Robinson is the founder and chairperson of Leadership LINKS Inc., an organization that encourages spiritual development, character and impactful living, and enriches communities through leadership, mentoring, and education. She is also the president of T3 Leadership Solutions Inc., an organization that consults, coaches, and mentors individuals and organizations. The event, to be held at Lee Street Baptist Church, is free and open to the public, and masks will be required.
Tuesday — At 10 a.m., Robinson will present “Beauty from the Ashes: A Purpose and a Call” in King’s Memorial Chapel. The presentation is free and open to the public, and masks will be required.
“We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Bristol MLK Committee as we honor the life and legacy of Dr. King,” said Martin Dotterweich, Ph.D., director of the IFC. “Natasha Sistrunk Robinson brilliantly represents his ideals of the beloved community, the importance of mentoring, and listening intently to our lives. This is evident in her daily life, as well as in the work of her memoir, and we look forward to learning from her and sharing in her experiences.”
Robinson is the author of “A Sojourner’s Truth: Choosing Freedom and Courage in a Divided World,” the “Hope for Us” Nicene Creed Bible study, and “Mentor for Life: Finding Purpose through Intentional Discipleship.” She is also the host of the “A Sojourner’s Truth: Conversations for a Changing Culture” podcast.
For more information on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. events in Bristol, Abingdon, and throughout the region, visit www.ywcatnva.org/mlk2022/.
JONESBOROUGH
Monday — At 2 p.m., join the McKinney Center online at facebook.com/mckinneycenter to see a livestream about local Black history and enjoy powerful song from the civil rights era, celebrating King’s life and legacy through songs lead by Ubunibi-Afia Agbenyaga Short, as well as MLK speech readings from Dr. Daryl Carter, Michelle Treece and others.
To celebrate and remember MLK, the McKinney Center invites the community to join them in a month-long service project. Food donations to the JAMA (Jonesborough Area Ministerial Association) Food Pantry are already being accepted.
The JAMA Food Pantry serves residents holding Jonesborough, Telford or Limestone addresses. In particular, the food pantry needs canned pasta (SpaghettiOs, ravioli), evaporated milk, brownie or cake mix, syrup, beef stew, chili and baked beans.
For more information about this event, please contact McKinney Center’s Community Program Specialist Skye McFarland at skyem@jonesboroughtn.org or call (423) 753-0562.
EMORY, VIRGINIA
Monday — Emory & Henry College invites the community to participate in its Martin Luther King Jr. Convocation in The McGlothlin Center for the Arts with keynote speakers Lydia X. Z. Brown, a disability justice advocate, organizer, educator, attorney, strategist, and writer; Jibreel Khazan (Ezell Blair Jr.) the last surviving member of the Greensboro Four and graduate of Howard University Law School in Washington, D.C., and Massachusetts University in Dartmouth; and Jenna Lyn, M.D., MHA Ballad Health. The day is dedicated to honor the values and impact of a great visionary, MLK, while envisioning a bold future filled with inclusion and acceptance. The ongoing week-long celebration of DEI awareness — Civil Rights: Oppression to Progression from Shadows into the Light — will take place, with numerous events set for the Emory & Henry campus.
“We are honored to bring forth such a great line-up of talent this year to celebrate the paths that have been forged and dreams that have been achieved, but know there is much work to do now and for future generations,” noted Vice President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion John Holloway. “From our keynote speakers to our faculty and staff panel of color, we are excited to challenge minds, empathize, learn and grow in our awareness.”
Featured Events Include:
10 a.m. — Morning Keynote Speaker Lydia X.Z. Brown at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts
11:15 a.m. — Breakout sessions on the Emory campus
— Dr. Kellie Sawyer, clinical assistant professor, occupational therapy, “Shifting from Cultural Competency to Cultural Humility,” Wiley Hall Room 201
The concept of cultural competence expanded in the 1980s in response to the United States Civil Rights movement, which demanded respect for cultural diversity and attention to inequalities in society. While providing an initial framework for addressing racial disparities and fostering cross-cultural communication, cultural competency can lend to increased stereotyping and stigmatization of underrepresented and marginalized groups. Cultural humility provides a progressive framework for engagement that allows for more meaningful and mutually beneficial relationships. At the end of this session, participants will be able to define theoretical differences between cultural competency and cultural humility and identify strategies to incorporate cultural humility into daily life.
— Professor Patrice Foster, assistant professor, theatre, “Who Tells Your Story?,” Elm Studio.
This will be a hands-on breakout session using Anna Deavere Smith’s Ted Talk: Four American Characters as a jumping off point to exploring empathy and telling our own stories. Attendee’s should be willing to participate in a writing and performance activity. Content Warning: child abuse, racial stereo typing and strong language.
— Dr. Oleski Navarro, visiting assistant professor, world languages, “The Magazine Minerva, Modernity and the Representation of Women of Color in Cuba,” Wiley Hall Room 202.
In 1888 and 1889 in colonial Cuba, the journal Minerva was penned and printed exclusively by women of color and provided a unique perspective of society from the viewpoint of black women. The magazine presented frames of reference on gender and race through poems, notes on education and morals, as well as reflections on society. Slavery in Cuba had only been abolished two years prior to the creation of the magazine, and its publication represents an exceptional case of female textual production in the Hispanic world, especially in late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries, which was a period dominated by white colonial male intellectuals.
Sodexo “MLK Meal” Served for Lunch
— Sodexo Dining Services will be hosting a special meal of recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. called “The King Special” for lunch from a list of his favorite foods. The menu will include, rotisserie baked chicken, mac and cheese, collard greens, pasta with blush sauce, cornbread, pecan pie and peach cobbler.
1:30 p.m. — Breakout Sessions II
— Dean of Students Tracey L. Wright, “Songs that Helped Inspire Movement from Oppression to Progression,” Wiley Hall Room 218.
Music plays a central role in everyday life. Perhaps there is no stronger example of how music impacted lives than the use of music during periods of oppression and efforts to break free. In this session participants will discuss and explore the role of music during slavery, the Civil Rights movement and the Black Lives Matter movement. Musical examples will be played and participants will be encouraged to join along in singing these songs that helped move us out of the shadow and into the light.
— Professor Matthew B. Kelley, assistant professor, English, “The Life of Love, The Politics of Love,” Wiley Hall Room 201.
Love as feeling has existed for as long as humanity has, with some believing it even predating all of life itself. Many people will say they have felt love, have experienced love. But is this the sole life of love? What about love as action? Love as motive? Love as a way of being? Martin Luther King, Jr. spoke extensively about the transcendence of love beyond the singularity of one’s feelings. In this session, we will use writings and teachings from Martin Luther King, Jr. and bell hooks to discuss the expansive life of love. Participants should be prepared to engage with art, each other, and their own prejudices and experiences in order to leave with a more intimate understanding of love.
— Dr. Marcellina Hamilton, “Powering Diversity Ideals,” Wiley Hall Room 202.
Gen Z accounts for about 25% of the U.S. Population, you are the most ethnically and racially diverse generation in history! This discussion will focus on your formidable generations’ influence, what you can do to avoid the errors of the past becoming the mistake of our future. As the struggle continues, we will discuss the pressures and powers that impact noble intentions and mitigation strategies.
3:30 p.m. — Breakout Sessions III
— Fred George, director of new student experience; Henrie Fitzgerald, Emory & Henry Board of Trustee member; and Lamar Thomas, “Achieving Financial Freedom,” Board of Visitors at Van Dyke Center.
For as far back as we can remember, there have been inequities in several areas between caucasian Americans and black and brown Americans. As time has passed, policies have evolved, and life for black and brown Americans have improved, or have they? Among other things that have seemed to improve but continue to face inevitable roadblocks, the financial wealth gap is at the top of the list. While some families experience generational wealth, other families experience generational debt. What is the way out; what practical things can we do now to break generational curses?
— 7:30 p.m. — evening keynote speaker, Dr. Jibreel Khazan, join Zoom meeting or The McGlothin Center for the Arts, https://ehcmeeting.zoom.us/j/83008148437.
Jibreel Khazan (Ezell Blair, Jr.) was born in Greensboro, North Carolina. He graduated from Dudley High School and attended A&T with an A&T College Alumni Association Scholarship. His freshman roommate was Joseph McNeil. On February 1, 1960, he, his roommate McNeil and fellow A&T college freshmen David Richmond and Franklin McCain sat down at the whites only lunch counter in Woolworth’s in Greensboro, NC and refused to leave. This act of civil disobedience would launch other sit-ins. By July 25, Woolwooth agreed to integrate its Greensboro store. The company had lost $200,000 in business during the sit-ins. He earned a B.S. degree in sociology from A&T in 1963. He studied law at Howard University Law School in Washington, DC, education at Massachusetts University in Dartmouth and voice at the New England Conservatory of Music. He married Lorraine France George of New Bedford, Massachusetts and had 3 children. In 2002, a bronze statue featuring him and the others of the A&T Four was unveiled on A&T’s campus. Also that year, the movie February One: The Story of the Greensboro Four aired on PBS.+ North Carolina A&T Four.
Tuesday — 7:30 p.m., “Hate and Discrimination has no place at E&H: An Overview of Title VI,” Vice President John Holloway, DEI House, 12150 Linden St. Emory, 24327 (In back of the Merc), Office of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.
Wednesday — 7:30 p.m., The Black Panthers: Portraits from an Unfinished Revolution, join Zoom meeting, https://ehcmeeting.zoom.us/j/7195269017
Bryan Shih is a photojournalist and former contributor to the Financial Times and National Public Radio in Japan. He has a masters degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and was a Fulbright Scholar in Japan. His work on the Black Panthers led to his selection for the New York Times inaugural portfolio review in 2013 and garnered one of the highest rankings among entries in the LensCulture 2015 Portrait Awards competition.
His book, The Black Panthers: Portraits from an Unfinished Revolution (co-authored with Dr. Yohuru Williams) was published this year by Nation Books, and work from the series will be shown at the Oakland Museum of California, the Queens Museum, and the New York Public Library Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther Party. (Read more at www.ehc.edu/diversity-equity-inclusion/news-events/)
Sunday, Jan. 23 — Gospel Sensation Singing Performance is set for 3 p.m. at the McGlothlin Center for the Arts. Admission is free.
Please call the box office for ticket reservation at (276) 944-6333.