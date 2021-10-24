The StoryTown Radio Show will celebrate the season with chilling tales told by home owners, shopkeepers and visitors about unexplained curiosities.
The October show will take place Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. in Jonesborough.
Appearing on the show is Heritage Alliance Executive Director Anne G’Fellers-Mason who will share a true and chilling tale from the Jonesborough archives. Joining the cast this month is musical guest Roxanne McDaniel, who will play music from her latest EP.
Tickets are $5 and available at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center and Emporium at 423-753-1010.
Audience seating is limited and will include social distancing.