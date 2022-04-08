HILTONS — An old-time bluegrass band, the Chestnut Mountain Ramblers, will make its Carter Family Fold debut this weekend. The band will perform on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.
The band includes Chad Ritchie on the fiddle and various other instruments, Wayne Bailey on the bass, Pat Hiatt on guitar, Linda Cabe on the banjo and Robby Herman on guitar.
The group started when Ritchie and Bailey played their first show at the Hillsville VFW in 2020. They settled on The Chestnut Mountain Ramblers because Bailey’s grandfather grew up on Chestnut Mountain.
According to a press release from the Carter Fold, the Chestnut Mountain Ramblers will perform “lots of dance tunes and give our audience the old-time music of the Appalachian Mountains they love.”
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at the venue in Hiltons. The venue also honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in 1927 are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
