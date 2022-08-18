Chestnut Mountain Ramblers (copy)

The Chestnut Mountain Ramblers band will return to the Carter Fold debut on Saturday.

 CARTER FAMILY FOLD

HILTONS — After making its Carter Family Fold debut earlier this year, the Chestnut Mountain Ramblers will return to the historic music venue this weekend.

The old-time bluegrass band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons.

