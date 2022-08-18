HILTONS — After making its Carter Family Fold debut earlier this year, the Chestnut Mountain Ramblers will return to the historic music venue this weekend.
The old-time bluegrass band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons.
HILTONS — After making its Carter Family Fold debut earlier this year, the Chestnut Mountain Ramblers will return to the historic music venue this weekend.
The old-time bluegrass band will perform Saturday, Aug. 20, at 7:30 p.m. in Hiltons.
The group started when Chad Ritchie and Wayne Bailey played their first show at the Hillsville VFW in 2020. They settled on The Chestnut Mountain Ramblers because Bailey’s grandfather grew up on Chestnut Mountain.
According to a press release from the Carter Fold, the Chestnut Mountain Ramblers will perform “lots of dance tunes and give our audience the old-time music of the Appalachian Mountains they love. Folks who like the Whitetop Mountain Band will want to come out to hear Chestnut Ridge’s second concert at the Carter Fold. Bring along your family and friends, your dancing shoes, and experience the best of old-time music.”
The band has performed across the country at events and venues such as the Alleghany Jubilee, Whippoorwill Academy and Village, the Mt. Airy Fiddlers Convention, Saunders Old Country Store, Wilkes Farmers Market Pumpkin Festival and Brushy Mountain Brews.
The band includes Ritchie on the fiddle and various other instruments, Bailey on the bass, Pat Hiatt on guitar, Linda Cabe on the banjo and Robby Herman on guitar.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 AP Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter, and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information go to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.