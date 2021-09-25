The Birthplace of Country Music Museum
Address: 101 Country Music Way, Bristol, VA, 24201
Telephone: (423) 573-1927
Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Closed on Mondays and major holidays.
Tickets: $13.65 for adults; $11.55 for seniors, college students, military, and children ages 6-17, and groups of 20+. Children ages 5 and younger are free.
Website: birthplaceofcountrymusic.org
Michael Waltrip Brewing Co.
Address: 221 Moore St., Bristol, VA 24201
Telephone: (276) 821-3020
Hours: Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to midnight
Website: michaelwaltripbrewing.com
The Bristol Hotel (Vivian’s Table, Lumac rooftop bar)
Address: 115 Country Music Way, Bristol, VA 24201
Telephone: (276) 696-3535
Website: www.bristolhotelva.com
The The Sessions Hotel (Southern Craft restaurant, Lauderdale Stage, Rooftop bar)Address: 833 State St., Bristol, VA 24201
Telephone: (276) 285-5040
Website: www.marriott.com
The ParamountAddress: 518 State St., Bristol, TN, 37620
Telephone: (423) 274-8920
Hours: Tuesday-Friday, noon to 6 p.m.
Website: paramountbristol.org
Uncle Sam’s Loan Shop (Broad Street on State luncheon counter)
Address: 614 State St., Bristol, TN 37620
Telephone: (423) 764-3331
The Blended PedalerAddress: 170 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, VA 24201
Telephone: (276) 644-1750
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Website: blendedpedaler.com
Blackbird BakeryAddress: 188 Piedmont Ave., Bristol, VA 24201
Telephone: 276-645-5754
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 6 a.m. to midnight
Website: www.blackbirdbakerybristol.com
Cranberry LaneAddress: 623 State St., Bristol, VA 24201
Telephone: (276) 669-9899
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Website: www.cranberrylanehome.com
The Southern ChurnAddress: 627 State St., Bristol, VA 24201
Telephone: (276)-644-3250
Website: thesouthernchurnstore.com