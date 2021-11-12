KINGSPORT — The Christmas Connection is celebrating 42 years of bringing some of the region’s best arts and crafts vendors to Kingsport.
Kingsport’s annual Christmas Connection, a free admission event, is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at the Kingsport Civic Auditorium. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days.
A few of the items you will find include country crafts, home décor, fine woodcrafts, leather crafts, handmade soaps and lotions, candles, jewelry, Christmas ornaments, stained glass, wheel-thrown pottery, fabric crafts, needlework, American girl doll clothing, pet accessories and clothing, Dichroic glass, handmade greeting cards and paper art, snowmen, Santas, candied pecans, baked goods and more.
Music will serenade Christmas customers as they shop. On the Main Stage you will find the Christmas Connection Café, serving up country favorites. Outside the front entrance make sure to stop by the food trucks to satisfy your salty, savory or sweet taste buds. The Kingsport Ballet will be in the entry foyer with their homemade baked goods for sale.
Staff members will work with the Civic Auditorium and follow all the current protocols carefully. There will be socially distanced booths among other safety precautions.