This year’s theme for the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” so this summer we want to help our neighbors have fun and get to know each other better.
Our city is growing at an astounding rate and we are seeing many new neighbors join our local communities. Let’s show them some southern hospitality by inviting them to a local block party and introducing them to the biggest event of the year: Fun Fest.
Fun Fest is one of the greatest highlights of every year here in Kingsport. This year, the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission will be supporting and encouraging Fun Fest block parties around the city. These block parties occur all over Kingsport in almost every neighborhood. Some are private events but many are open to the general public. Block parties are designed to build excitement for Fun Fest, which is right around the corner. Typically, the block parties are held a week before the official start of Fun Fest and this year the window for Fun Fest block parties is July 9-11.
If you would like to host a block party, please go to www.funfest.net and click on “Block Party Registration.” You can host a public or private event and the first 100 block parties to register will receive a free block party kit from the block party sponsor, Culligan of Tri-Cities. There is also a prize for the best block party, so be sure to show your Kingsport spirit at your block party! Entries for block parties will be accepted through June 29.
Fun Fest has so many activities to take part in. Many of our old favorites and several new events are joining the list this year, so here are some highlights: the Fun Fest Parade, Crazy 8’s Race, the Fun Fest Medallion Hunt, Kid’s Central, The Taste, baseball with the Kingsport Axmen, hot air balloons, concerts, car shows and so much more. Head on over to www.funfest.net and click on the “Events” tab to see all of this year’s events and find more information.
On behalf of all of us at the Kingsport Neighborhood Commission, we look forward to seeing you at the 2021 Fun Fest, celebrating 40 years of fun!