Whitetop Mountain Band

The Whitetop Mountain Band has performed at various venues and festivals throughout the U.S., such as the Smithsonian Folklife Festival, National Folk Festival, World Music Institute in New York City, and many more.

 Carter Family Fold

HILTONS — The Whitetop Mountain Band will soon trek down from the highest mountains in Virginia for its musical pilgrimage to the Carter Family Fold.

The band will return to the Carter Fold on Saturday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m.

Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30. Admission is $11 for adults (via online, $10 at door), $3 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. You can now purchase tickets at www.carterfamilyfold.org.

