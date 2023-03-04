HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold will carry on its family tradition of bluegrass, country and old-time music this year — and it all starts tonight.

The Carter Fold recently released its 2023 season of shows, including bands from Appalachia and across the country. The list includes artists like Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, the Hogslop String Band, Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, and many others.

