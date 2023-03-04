The McLain Family Band has played at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Lincoln Center. The group will perform at the Carter Family Fold starting at 7:30 tonight.
The McLain Family Band has played at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and Lincoln Center. The group will perform at the Carter Family Fold starting at 7:30 tonight.
The original McLain Family Band consisted of the late Raymond K. McLain and his three oldest children, Raymond W., Alice and Ruth. Siblings Nancy Ann and Michael also joined in.
HILTONS — The Carter Family Fold will carry on its family tradition of bluegrass, country and old-time music this year — and it all starts tonight.
The Carter Fold recently released its 2023 season of shows, including bands from Appalachia and across the country. The list includes artists like Carson Peters and Iron Mountain, the Hogslop String Band, Uncle Shuffelo and His Haint Hollow Hootenanny, and many others.
The season of shows will kick off with the McLain Family Band tonight starting at 7:30.
The McLain Family Band began performing at the Carter Fold and Music Center when Janette Carter first began presenting concerts in the old A.P. Carter Grocery in 1974, a release from the Carter Fold said.
The release noted that the family band stopped touring on a full-time basis in 1990, but for the past several years, they have begun to tour again despite their busy schedules and teaching commitments.
“Thankfully, the band always continued the tradition of performing at the Fold, and we are both blessed and honored that they have,” the release said. “We could not be prouder to present any group than we are the McLains. After 49 years, the McLains truly are family to us, and they have been since our families first met.”
For 11 years, the McLain Family Band hosted the McLain Family Band Festival, which was featured on NPR’s “Folk Festival USA” and produced by Kentucky Educational TV for national distribution. Other television appearances include NBC’s “Today,” “The CBS Morning News,” “Good Morning America,” the Pearl Bailey PBS special, the BBC, TNN’s “Nashville Now” and “The Johnny Cash Christmas Special.”
The members of the McLain Family Band are International Bluegrass Music Association Distinguished Achievement Award recipients who have performed throughout the world for 50 years.
Raymond K. McLain formed the Kentucky band in 1968 with his son Raymond and daughters Ruth and Alice. Between 1968 and 1990, the group performed in all 50 states and in 62 countries during 14 international concert tours and some as musical ambassadors of the U.S. Department of State, according to the release.
The McLain Family Band has also played at the Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and the Lincoln Center. The release also states the band has been featured in thousands of festivals and concerts and performed as soloists in more than 230 appearances with orchestras.
The core touring band includes Raymond McLain, Ruth McLain, Alice and Al White and Daxson Lewis, the release said, with occasional guest appearances from Nancy Ann Wartman and Michael and Jennifer McLain.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization featuring weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Forrester’s mother, Janette, promised her father, A.P. Carter, on his deathbed that she would keep genuine country/folk/gospel music alive for future generations. The family also upholds A.P. Carter’s wishes to keep all performances at the Fold “morally upright” and to allow disabled guests to enjoy the show free of charge.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights in March through November. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30. Admission is $10 for adults, $2 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free.