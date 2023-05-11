HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold was packed the last time Carson Peters performed at the historic venue. He had recently wrapped his experience on NBC’s music reality show, “The Voice” and was deciding what his future would look like.

Now, the fiddling aficionado is a year older — and ready to move to Nashville after recently signing a record deal, along with his bluegrass band, Iron Mountain.

Rhythm and Roots Day3 06 Carson Peters

Carson Peters at the mic on the County Music Mural stage on the third day of Rhythm and Roots at Bristol.
Gotta Lotta Lonesome album cover Carson Peters and Iron Mountain

'Gotta Lotta Lonesome' will officially release on June 2.
Carson Peters competes on The Voice.

Carson Peters competed on season 21 of 'The Voice.'
Rhythm and Roots Day 3 10 Carson Peters and Iron Mountain

Jamie Peters (Carson Peter’s father) leads the group in a warm up session before the start of the Carson Peters & Iron Mountain show on the third day of Rhythm and Roots in 2022.
Carson Peters and Iron Mountain at the fold

Carson Peters and Iron Mountain are shown here at a previous performance at the Carter Fold.

