HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold was packed the last time Carson Peters performed at the historic venue. He had recently wrapped his experience on NBC’s music reality show, “The Voice” and was deciding what his future would look like.
Now, the fiddling aficionado is a year older — and ready to move to Nashville after recently signing a record deal, along with his bluegrass band, Iron Mountain.
“We have been wanting to sign with a label for quite some time now,” Peters said about the deal with the Nashville label, Billy Blue Records. “We were making sure we were picky about who we signed with because we have heard horror stories from other people. I'm glad we waited, honestly. I think the timing was about perfect. It happened when we needed it to.”
For Peters, who is an Piney Flats native, his roots remain in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region, which includes a handful of upcoming shows at the Carter Fold.
Peters and his bluegrass band will perform on Saturday, May 13, at the Fold for what will also serve as a CD release party for the band’s forthcoming album coming June 2. The Carter Fold Show is the only way to snag a copy ahead of the official release.
“This will be the only time we’ll be able to sell the CDs before they're released,” Peters said. “This will be the first time to hear the new stuff. This will be for the hometown people. We’re hoping they’ll have to open the side doors and let people sit outside. That’s the hope.”
The album, “Gotta Lotta Lonesome” leans on the side of tradition, Peters said.
“It's a traditional bluegrass album, for sure,” Peters said. “It’s got its traditional bluegrass sound to it. But it's a lot better than our last one. I’m excited to get another album out. It’s been a long time — since before COVID. All the young one’s voices sound quite a bit different now (laughs), It’s refreshing to have something out there I can actually listen to.”
The May 13 Carter Fold show will also be the band’s first since its latest single release.
The single, “How Blue,” was released May 5. The song is a cover of the 1984 country tune by Reba McEntire and is yet another way Peters continues to flex his country crooning muscles.
“It was one of Reba’s biggest hits,” Peters said. “Eric (Marshall), our bass player, came up to me one day and said we needed to do it bluegrass. We worked it up and it sounded super cool. It sounds really good on the record. We are excited to have it out. It’s become a regular in our shows. People seem to like it pretty good.”
The recurring theme of bluegrass and country music is alive and well in Peter’s life.
He grew up with a fiddle in his hand from the age of 4, with performances throughout his childhood on the Grand Ole Opry stage and on national television shows such as the “Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and Steve Harvey’s “Little Big Shots.”
However, when Peters stepped onto “The Voice” stage and joined country singer Blake Shelton’s team, it was clear the fiddling extraordinaire had a real love for classic country. Peters sang songs such as “Amarillo by Morning”, by George Strait, “Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away” by Vince Gill and “Tulsa Time” by Don Williams — which warranted a chair turn from John Legend, Ariana Grande, Kelly Clarkson and Shelton.
Since then, the experience has majorly added to Peter’s resume while also elevating his bluegrass and country shows.
“It definitely pulled some strings I wouldn't have been able to by myself,” Peters said. “The phone has been ringing a lot more since that happened. It sort of started this whole tumbleweed that turned into the record label. I got to go down there as someone who has been on the voice rather than just a kid who was singing.
“You get some cred from it. That definitely helps ticket sales as well. The shows have been a little more packed. We’ve been able to play at bigger venues since that happened. More people know about us now. It definitely did what I was hoping it would.”
Now, he aims to stay true to his old-time and bluegrass roots while also venturing into the country world with support from his label.
“What's good about it is the bluegrass label is definitely planning on letting me do my country thing on the side too,” he said. “I will get to release some country projects and hopefully that will be somehow affiliated with them. They did not seem too upset about me doing any country stuff as well. So you can look for a country album coming out sometime after this bluegrass album. It won’t be immediately soon, but it will be in the works.”
His list of musical experiences roll on like the fiddle portion of Orange Blossom Special. However, Peters, who is now 19 years old, is tackling a new musical adventure as he officially heads off to Nashville for the first time on his own.
“I’m getting ready to move to Nashville in a month or so,” Peters told the Times News. “I’m hoping to make some good connections down there. That’s where the label is. It will be easier to be down there, write with those guys, record down there and do whatever they need me to do.”
His mother and his father (who plays rhythm guitar for Iron Mountain) will remain in Northeast Tennessee, Peters said. However, he plans to take his love for genuine bluegrass and country music with him to Nashville, amid the city’s ever-present pop country genre.
“I definitely want to bring back the older country,” Peters said. “That's my goal in Nashville. I don't really love the pop country genre. Hopeful they'll like some ‘90s-sounding country.
“I would like to get my foot in the door on the session thing in Nashville doing some fiddle stuff, maybe spread the country wings out down there, come back here and do bluegrass on the weekends. Country will be a through-the-week kinda thing and bluegrass on the weekends. So it will be the best of both worlds.”
Peters is set to return to the Fold, following the May 13 show, on Aug. 5 and Nov. 4, he said. Though he’ll soon reside in Nashville, Peters is quick to say he won’t forget to return to his roots for what he considers a hometown show at the Fold.
“I’ll be back as much as I can,” Peters said. “We have a few shows coming up in the Kingsport and Johnson City areas and in Elizabethton. We count this one as a hometown show for sure.”
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m., and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $11 for adults (online, $10 at door), $3 for children 6 to 11, and children 6 and under get in free. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.carterfamilyfold.org/.