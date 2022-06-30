HILTONS — Northeast Tennessee native and “The Voice” alum Carson Peters will return to the Carter Fold Stage this weekend.
Peters, along with his bluegrass band Iron Mountain, will perform at the Fold on Saturday, July 2, at 7:30 p.m.
The band’s last appearance at the venue last month brought troves of local and visiting guests and offered a night of bluegrass and country music, a mainstay at the Carter Fold. The band performs a mixture of old-time music and fast-paced bluegrass.
Peters is a Piney Flats-based fiddle player and vocalist fresh from NBC’s music competition show, “The Voice.” Peters started playing the fiddle at three years old when his parents bought him a 1/8 size fiddle and has since played on the Grand Ole Opry stage, appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Jay Leno and performed with bluegrass legend Ricky Skaggs and his band, Kentucky Thunder, in addition to other musical highlights.
Peters and Iron Mountain have traveled throughout the United States and Canada performing at Dollywood’s Bluegrass and Barbeque, Song of the Mountains, the Jenny Brook Bluegrass Festival and more. The band consists of Carson’s father, Jamie Peters, Eric Marshall, Ben Marshall and Austin Tate.
The Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit organization that features weekly old-time country and folk music at 3449 A.P. Carter Highway in Hiltons, Virginia. The venue honors the legendary Carter Family (A.P. Carter, Sara Carter and Maybelle Carter), whose first recordings in the 1927 Bristol Sessions are credited with giving birth to the commercial country music industry.
Carter Family Fold shows are held on Saturday nights. Doors open at 6 p.m. and music begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults; $2 for children 6 to 11 and children 6 and under are free. For more information go online to http://www.carterfamilyfold.org.